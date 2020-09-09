63 schools will open Saturday Sept. 12 and 19 to students in need of internet access
Greensboro, N.C. – As Guilford County Schools (GCS) works through the lack of internet connectivity for all students while being able to engage students in learning during the pandemic, the district will open 63 internet hubs to students with limited internet access on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.
The internet hubs are in addition to the 13 Learning Centers available to students during the week.
“We understand that not all of our families have access to broadband connectivity, and not all parents are able to drive their children to the learning centers during the week due to work conflicts, said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “We hope these hubs will help eliminate some of those barriers during the remote learning period.”
The internet hubs will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis, with up to 30 visitors allowed inside at a time. That includes students and parents. Students will need to bring their own devices.
Each school will be staffed by GCS staff who will assist families, however they will not be teaching any classes. The hubs are designed specifically to provide high-speed internet access to students so they may complete their work.
Parents must accompany any K-5 student visiting the internet hubs, middle and high school students do not need to be accompanied by a parent, but will be required to show a student ID or schedule.
GCS hopes these hubs will prevent any learning loss for students without reliable broadband access during this time of remote learning. After the first two weeks, the district will assess participation rates to determine if the internet hubs will continue..
The following schools will host the Saturday Internet Hubs:
Elementary:
Alamance/Erwin Elementary
Alderman Elementary
Bessemer Elementary
Bluford Elementary
Claxton Elementary
Colfax Elementary
Cone Elementary
Fairview Elementary
Falkener Elementary
Florence Elementary
Foust Elementary
General Greene Elementary
Gibsonville Elementary
Gillespie Park Elementary
Guilford Elementary
Jamestown Elementary
Jefferson Elementary
Johnson Street Global Studies
Jones Elementary
McNair Elementary
Millis Road Elementary
Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary
Montlieu Elementary
Morehead Elementary
Lindley Elementary
Oak Hill Elementary
Oak Ridge Elementary
Oak View Elementary
Pearce Elementary
Pilot Elementary
Simkins Elementary
Shadybrook Elementary
Southwest Elementary
Stokesdale Elementary
Middle
Academy at Lincoln
Allen Middle
Allen Jay Middle
Eastern Middle
Hairston Middle
Jamestown Middle
Kernodle Middle
Kiser Middle
Northeast Middle
Southeast Middle
Southern Middle
Swann Middle
High
Academy at Smith
Andrews High
Dudley High
Eastern High
High Point Central High
Kearns Academy
Northern High
Northwest High
Page High
Smith High
Southeast High
Southern High
Southwest High
Western High
Specialty
CJ Greene
Gateway
Haynes-Inman
SCALE Greensboro
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 127 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.