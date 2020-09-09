63 schools will open Saturday Sept. 12 and 19 to students in need of internet access

Greensboro, N.C. – As Guilford County Schools (GCS) works through the lack of internet connectivity for all students while being able to engage students in learning during the pandemic, the district will open 63 internet hubs to students with limited internet access on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.

The internet hubs are in addition to the 13 Learning Centers available to students during the week.

“We understand that not all of our families have access to broadband connectivity, and not all parents are able to drive their children to the learning centers during the week due to work conflicts, said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “We hope these hubs will help eliminate some of those barriers during the remote learning period.”

The internet hubs will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis, with up to 30 visitors allowed inside at a time. That includes students and parents. Students will need to bring their own devices.

Each school will be staffed by GCS staff who will assist families, however they will not be teaching any classes. The hubs are designed specifically to provide high-speed internet access to students so they may complete their work.

Parents must accompany any K-5 student visiting the internet hubs, middle and high school students do not need to be accompanied by a parent, but will be required to show a student ID or schedule.

GCS hopes these hubs will prevent any learning loss for students without reliable broadband access during this time of remote learning. After the first two weeks, the district will assess participation rates to determine if the internet hubs will continue..

The following schools will host the Saturday Internet Hubs:

 

Elementary:

Alamance/Erwin Elementary

Alderman Elementary

Bessemer Elementary

Bluford Elementary

Claxton Elementary

Colfax Elementary

Cone Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Falkener Elementary

Florence Elementary

Foust Elementary

General Greene Elementary

Gibsonville Elementary

Gillespie Park Elementary

Guilford Elementary

Jamestown Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Johnson Street Global Studies

Jones Elementary

McNair Elementary

Millis Road Elementary

Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary

Montlieu Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Lindley Elementary

Oak Hill Elementary

Oak Ridge Elementary

Oak View Elementary

Pearce Elementary

Pilot Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Shadybrook Elementary

Southwest Elementary

Stokesdale Elementary

 

 

Middle

Academy at Lincoln

Allen Middle

Allen Jay Middle

Eastern Middle

Hairston Middle

Jamestown Middle

Kernodle Middle

Kiser Middle

Northeast Middle

Southeast Middle

Southern Middle

Swann Middle

 

High

Academy at Smith

Andrews High

Dudley High

Eastern High

High Point Central High

Kearns Academy

Northern High

Northwest High

Page High

Smith High

Southeast High

Southern High

Southwest High

Western High

 

Specialty

CJ Greene

Gateway

Haynes-Inman

SCALE Greensboro

