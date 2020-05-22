Reedy Fork Elementary won a NEED award for the second year in a row
Greensboro, N.C. – Reedy Fork is “buzzing with electricity” after bringing home the gold for the second year in a row.
The Reedy Fork Energy Wise team won a national award from the National Energy Education Department (NEED). Each year the organization recognizes students and schools from different states for their efforts throughout the school year to educate students on energy.
Reedy Fork Elementary received the North Carolina Elementary School of the Year award.
This year, the energy team created an initiative that would focus on a school-wide education program with students from each grade level.
Kindergarteners performed a puppet show about energy conservation and recycling. First graders showcased the power of wind. Second and third graders planned presentations on energy awareness and solar energy but weren’t able to complete their projects due to the school closures. Fourth graders focused on recycling. Fifth graders conducted an energy fair with various topics including kilowatts, solar energy, tornadoes, heat transfer and electricity.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
