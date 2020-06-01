Greensboro, N.C. – Seventeen GCS schools will host drive-thru graduation recognition events this week, kicking off the annual graduation season.
The recognition events will follow an orderly procedure. Students and their families will drive onto campus following a set route. Students will be able to exit their cars, receive their diplomas and take a picture on the stage while Pomp and Circumstance is playing. They will then return to their cars and continue their routes.
Events are scheduled as follows:
Tuesday, June 2
9 a.m.
Early College at Guilford
Guilford College campus
9 a.m.
Greensboro College Middle College
Greensboro College Middle College campus
9 a.m.
Middle College at Bennett
Bennett College campus
9 a.m.
Middle College at N.C. A&T
N.C. A&T campus
9 a.m.
Middle College GTCC-High Point
GTCC High Point campus
9 a.m.
Kearns Academy
Welborn Middle campus
2 p.m.
Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro
GTCC Greensboro campus
2 p.m.
Academy at Smith
Smith High campus
2 p.m.
Middle College at UNCG
UNCG campus
2 p.m.
STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
N.C. A&T campus
2 p.m.
Middle College GTCC-Jamestown
GTCC Jamestown campus
2 p.m.
Christine Joyner Greene Education Center
Christine Joyner Greene Education center campus
Thursday, June 4, and Friday June 5
9 a.m.
Grimsley High
Grimsley High campus
9 a.m.
Northeast High
Northeast High campus
9 a.m.
Southwest High
Southwest High campus
Saturday, June 6
9 a.m.
Penn-Griffin School of the Arts
Penn-Griffin School of the Arts campus
9 a.m.
Weaver Academy
Weaver Academy campus
Remaining events will take place between June 8 and June 16. Click here for the full schedule.
