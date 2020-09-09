District also names new principal of Hairston Middle
Greensboro, N.C. – Two new leaders will join Guilford County Schools, the district announced Tuesday.
Kimberly Steinke will serve as the assistant superintendent of exceptional children. Steinke has been assistant superintendent of learning support in Polk County, Fla., since 2016. In that role she supervised a staff of 375 in the departments of exceptional children, student services and behavior support/mental health, as well as four principals serving exceptional children.
Prior to that position, Steinke was a senior director of exceptional student education services in Orange County (Fla.) Public Schools. She holds a bachelor’s degree in specific learning disabilities, a master’s degree in educational leadership and a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction, all from the University of Central Florida.
Lee Williams will become the principal of Hairston Middle. Williams is currently the executive director of equity and inclusion at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, where he has served since 2018. In that role he engaged more than 1,300 community and district participants through 40 trainings about race, ethnicity and gender expression. Williams also re-envisioned the district mentoring program to increase the number of mentors of color and the level of student participation.
Williams led Graham Middle, which met or exceeded academic growth during his two-year tenure, and was an assistant principal at Southern Alamance High for three years. He was a finalist for Alamance-Burlington School System’s Principal of the Year in 2017. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in speech and communications from Clemson University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 127 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
