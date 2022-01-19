GCS Announces Remote Learning for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 20 and 21 

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Morning light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. High 44F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.