GCS Announces Remote Learning for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 20 and 21
Decision based on current road conditions, expected second storm
Greensboro, N.C. – Due to the number of secondary roads that have not yet been cleared, most GCS schools will be remote tomorrow, Thursday, January 20. Students should log into Canvas to find information about schedules for live instruction.
Students who need to pick up devices or related materials may come by their schools on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The nine early and middle colleges that are located on college campuses will remain open, unless those colleges opt to close.
Due to the expected storm on Friday, all schools will be remote on Friday, January 21.
All in-person athletic and extracurricular activities are cancelled for Thursday and Friday.
