Game On: UNCG annouces esports certificate

Anyone scoffing at the announcement that the University of North Carolina-Greensboro will offer a non-credit certificate in esports should ask themselves this question: what if it was a certificate in tournament-level chess?
Besides significant earnings, a champion chess player enjoys considerable prestige, especially after the success of The Queen’s Gambit. Playing almost any board game at the highest level involves sophisticated problem-solving and decision-making. “There are statistics and mathematics that actually go into making these games,” said Columbus State University professor Rodrigo Obando to the Ledger-Inquirer in 2014 after CSU’s computer science department offered a class in designing board games.
The same rationale can easily be made for college classes and programs in esports, even without considering the money that can be made as a tournament champion or the challenges and revenues involved in organizing, promoting, and streaming a tournament.
“Our digital certificate is an introductory sampling of the many career avenues available within the esports industry,” wrote Karen Z. Bull, Dean of UNCG’s Division of Online Learning, in an email to YES! Weekly. “Students will have an opportunity to learn what it takes to broadcast a live tournament, how to care for the wellbeing of the esports athlete, and how to impact equity, diversity, and inclusion in the esports industry. Look for our first course, esports Ecosystems, which will focus on the history of esports and the evolution of the field to launch in the Fall semester of 2021.”
It may be useful to clarify just what esports (which, despite that final “s,” is a singular noun) means.
It doesn’t mean, or merely mean, sports video games, the standard term for games such as Madden NFL or Football Manager, that simulate an existing sport. In the 2016 Internet Research article “What is esports and why do people watch it?” Juho Hamari and Max Sjöblom define esports as “a form of sports where the primary aspects of the sport are facilitated by electronic systems; the input of players and teams, as well as the output of the esports system, are mediated by human-computer interfaces.”
Put more simply, it typically means organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, whether individually or in teams. Organized competitions have been part of videogame culture for decades.
The earliest known video game competition occurred in 1972 at Stanford University, where players competed in an “Intergalactic Spacewar! Olympics” for the grand prize of a year’s subscription to Rolling Stone.
The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, a popular and critically-acclaimed documentary by Seth Gordon, chronicles Steve Wiebe’s 1981 attempts to take the high score record in Donkey Kong from Billy Mitchell.
Today, prizes are much higher, and salaried players are not uncommon. “How Much Money do Esports Players Make,” a January 2021 Aiken House article by Nicolas Lucente, states:
“The pay wage ranges depending on talent and popularity. That being said, the average pro player still sees a decent amount of money roll into their account. If they are on a team, the average team salary is about $4,000 a month, equating to a $48,000 salary. Then, the median player earnings from tournament prize money are roughly $8,300. On top of that, they would also receive about $1,500 each month from just streaming.”
In 2019, more than $235 million was awarded across more than 5,400 esports tournaments. Nearly a quarter of that year’s total won at Valve’s annual Dota 2 event, The International, in which $34.3 million was shared across the 18 participating teams, with champions taking home $15.6 million.
However, due to last year’s economic crisis, top prize totals plummeted despite the online competition’s relative safety. Norwegian grandmaster and current world chess champion Magnus Carlsen (A.K.A. DrNykterstein) became the highest-earning esports player in the world when he took home $510,587 for Chess24.
Rather than being originally created for recreational play, some highly successful games were designed to be played professionally with dedicated esports features supporting high-level competition. League of Legends, StarCraft II, and Dota 2 were designed from the outset with this in mind.
There are those who question whether or not esports are “real sports.” In 2013, all the panelists on an episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel laughed out loud at the idea, and in 2014, then-ESPN president John Skipper described esports as “not a sport, [but] a competition.” But those same arguments could be made about chess, which in 2000 was recognized as a sport by the International Olympic Commission (this did not make it an Olympic sport, but does open the door for that to happen in the future).
“UNC Greensboro is carving out a niche in the rapidly growing industry of competitive video gaming, or esports, which offers numerous career opportunities,” reads the UNCG esports homepage at esports.uncg.edu. “By taking online courses in esports with our new, noncredit-bearing digital certificate program, you can learn how to identify current trends in the field and assess the viability of new revenue streams, examine the budgeting, pricing, and fee structures associated with holding successful tournaments, build an inclusive engagement plan to ensure fan diversity and equity, and motivate athletes to improve their performance and negotiate player contracts.”
Bull explained what a digital certificate is in a recent email to YES! Weekly.
“At UNCG, a digital certificate provides easy access to learning opportunities through convenience, flexibility, and affordability. Courses are online, no prerequisite is needed to enroll in a class, and students will have a full year to complete all six courses - one can be completed in as little as one month. Upon the completion of each course, students will earn a digital badge, and all six badges will lead to the full digital certificate. We know that there is a high demand for these skills in the marketplace, and our offering is designed to enable students to actively participate in the job market as soon as possible.”
Bull also wrote that the virtues of esports include “inclusiveness, equity, and community,” calling it “a co-ed sport with a level playing field,” and noting that online streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube meant that it’s “free, easily accessible, and can be watched 24/7.”
Eden Bloss, Interim Senior Advisor to the Chancellor for External Communications, told YES! Weekly that UNCG Chancellor Dr. Franklin D. Gilliam was “the catalyst for the program.” Bloss also said that there is an upcoming Rocket League tournament at UNCG on April 23, and that its semifinals and finals will be broadcast via Twitch on April 24.
“Tournament registration will begin Monday, March 29 at 2 p.m. and run until April 22 at 10 p.m.,” Bloss wrote in an email. UNCG students can register for this at uncg.mainline.gg/esports-tournament/-/tournament/overview.
Bloss also wrote that there would be some differences between this tournament and last year’s.
“Rocket League is cross-platform, so all gamers are able to compete on whatever system they play (PlayStation, Xbox, or PC). Rocket League is free to play. Students can visit www.rocketleague.com to find out how to download the game on their platform.”
Professional Rocket League Player Trevor Hannah (aka Dude with Nose) will be one of the “shoutcasters” for the UNCG tournament. Hannah, who has competed in multiple national Rocket League competitions and recently called UNCG’s Rocket League tournament for Minnesota, has close to 7,000 followers on Twitter and 2,500 on Twitch. “We are still looking for an analysis, but Trevor will be our play by play for the tournament,” said Bloss.
She said that all contestants in the tournament would win a coupon for a free sub courtesy of Penn Station. “We are still working on a grand prize, but the prizes will be finalized later this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.