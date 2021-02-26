Friday, March 5, 5 to 7 p.m.
Virtual Family Game Night
Gather your family and join the High Point Museum for a fun evening full of virtual games hosted by the Museum staff. Each “game room” hosts a different virtual game featuring Bingo, Jeopardy, and more. This free event will be fun for children of all ages. You provide the snacks, and we’ll provide the prizes to the winners of our games! Registration is required and space is limited. Visit our website for the zoom link to register.
Saturdays, March 13, 20 and 27, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Blacksmith Demonstration in the Historical Park
Come watch our costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. All ages welcome to this free, drop-in event.
Wednesday, March 17, 10 a.m.
The Mendenhall Family and Their Involvement in the NC Abolition Movement
Shawn Rogers, director of the Mendenhall Homeplace, will lead the discussion. The topic is "The Mendenhall Family and Their Involvement in the NC Abolition Movement."
Registration is required for this online event. Visit the calendar listing on our website to register.
Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Natural Egg Dyeing
Get ready for the Easter Bunny and dye eggs with common foods from nature! We will have different dye color stations set up around Hoggatt House to dip eggs in, like red onion skins, blueberries, and more. FREE. All ages welcome. Drop-in.
For more information on these events call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org
