For many kids, summertime means food, friends, and fun. For families who count on school breakfast and lunch, however, the summer months can be stressful and family food budgets must be stretched even further.
We have good news! Free summer meals are available to kids and teens ages 18 and younger at sites across our community. There is no paperwork to fill out – just visit one of our sites during mealtime and your child or teen can receive a fresh, nutritious, delicious meal for free.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service.
[Summer Program Meal Sites]
June 14- August 12, 2021
Monday - Thursday
Closed July 5
Will be open 7/9
[Mobile Delivery in the Community]
June 14 – August 12, 2021
Monday – Thursday
Closed July 5
Mobile Meals will run 6/6-6/9 and pushed back by one day.
[7 Day Meal Bundle Pick-up]
June 14 – August 12, 2021
Pick up Days – Monday or Wednesday
Pick up Time – 11am -1pm
Fill our online order form to reserve bundles
Meals will be served Monday through Thursday at the following 23 school based sites: Ashley Elementary, Bolton Elementary, Cook Elementary, East Forsyth Middle, Easton Elementary, Flat Rock Middle, Forest Park Elementary, Gibson Elementary, Kennedy, Kernersville Elementary, Kimberley Park Elementary, Kimmel Farm Elementary, Konnoak Elementary, Middle Fork/ASU Academy, Mineral Springs Middle, North Forsyth High, North Hills Elementary, Old Town Elementary, Paisley, Petree Elementary, Smith Farm, Walkertown Elementary, and Ward Elementary. **see attachment for specific locations, serving times and dates**
This year we will continue to deliver mobile meals in the community for the summer meals program. We will be serving 40 mobile sites this year at this time with the possibility of modification based on the community needs. Text FOOD to 877-877 to find mobile meal sites near you. We will be providing a 7-day meal kit per child which will also include a gallon of milk.
We will also continue our 7-day meal bundle pick-ups at two locations. Atkins High School and Jefferson Middle school will have these meal bundles available for pick up on Mondays or Wednesdays from 11:00am – 1:00pm. We do ask that you fill out the order form for these meals that can be found at http://bit.ly/2021SummerMeals.
WS/FCS currently has a successful nutrition program during the school year where healthy meals are offered daily. A variety of foods will be available this summer, including whole grain biscuits, healthy varieties of breakfast pizzas made with low-fat cheese and whole grains, whole grain chicken sandwich, fruits, and vegetables and 100% fruit juice and low-fat milk options.
Any questions regarding locations or time schedules should be directed to WS/FCS’s Child Nutrition Department from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at (336) 703-4275.
You can also visit https://wsfcs.nutrislice.com for our summer menus and locations OR download the Nutrislice app free from your smartphone app store! Also, you can text FOOD to 877-877 to find mobile meal sites near you.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.