FREE SUMMER CLASSES AT CAN-NC
Creative Aging Network-NC is offering a wide variety of summer classes for aging adults at their Greensboro campus. Registrants are welcome to bring a friend or family member who is younger. CAN-NC uses creativity as a means to teach new skills, reduce stress, build social connections, and improve well-being. Come sample their classes in movement, painting, printmaking, poetry, and more.
Thanks to grants from Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation and ArtsGreensboro, CAN-NC is able to offer these classes FREE to ensure those with limited income have no barrier to participation. Registration is required and donations are always appreciated. Click here to learn more: https://can-nc.org/classes
About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.
CAN-NC aims to create a healthier, more positive aging experience with creativity as the catalyst. Adult learners of all ability levels are internally motivated and self-directed, and they bring a wealth of knowledge and life experiences to learning. Their professionally trained teaching artists respect this and encourage incorporating life history into the art-making process. CAN-NC fulfills this mission by offering various programs and summer classes for aging adults.
###
For more information, please contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.
