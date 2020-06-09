Forsyth Technical Community College wants to help students find the money to attend college for free or at a much lower cost. Through “FAFSA Frenzy” and Hope and Opportunity Scholarships, students may discover more money is available to pay for higher education.
Winston-Salem, NC – Now, during COVID-19, when college plans may have taken a detour for many students, it’s more important than ever to seek scholarship opportunities and financial aid to get into college. Forsyth Tech is offering several virtual forums along with two separate partnerships with Winston-Salem and the state to help guide students on how they can complete applications, find ways to pay for college and get into a program that will lead them into a career.
President of Forsyth Tech, Janet Spriggs said, “I know what it feels like to want to go to college and not be able to afford it. My path wasn’t a straight line from high school to college but when I finally got to college, I was thrilled. I want to assure students, there are ways we can help you find the grants and aid to pay for higher education.”
The college encourages students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. In June, Forsyth Tech is participating in “FAFSA Frenzy” with myFutureNC and other community colleges in N.C. to determine students’ eligibility for financial aid. They will provide virtual information sessions on how to complete the form. For more information on how you can complete the FAFSA form, go to FAFSA Frenzy.
As of May 2020, only 45 – 49 percent of Forsyth County students have completed their FAFSA, leaving a substantial number of students who might be eligible for aid unaware of the funding available. Last year, North Carolina students who did not submit a FAFSA in 2019 left an estimated $89 million in Pell Grants funds unused. With college tuition rising each year, there are ways to go to college and avoid incurring huge student loan debt.
Another opportunity for low income students to attend Forsyth Tech is through the Hope and Opportunity scholarships. Last fall, officials with the Winston Salem Alliance, Forsyth Technical Community College and the city of Winston-Salem announced the Winston-Salem College Guarantee with a $870,000 grant from BB&T Corp.
Scholarships will be available for Forsyth County students who graduate in the high school classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022. Students must submit a FAFSA and have an EFC (Expected Family Contribution) of $9,000 or less. This scholarship is intended to increase the opportunity for more students to attend college. Many students who graduate from any high school in Forsyth County will be able to attend Forsyth Technical Community College free of charge.
“The grant from BB&T is an incredible gift,” said Spriggs, “This initiative will provide life-changing opportunities for students to attend Forsyth Tech for free who might not otherwise have been able to attend,” Spriggs said. “This donation also fits our mission at Forsyth Tech of being a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities.”
The Winston-Salem College Guarantee program, or “Hope & Opportunity,” is a last-dollar grant that will combine with the financial aid packages of eligible students to cover tuition, fees, extra courses and lab fees, textbooks, and other course materials.
More information on how to apply for a Hope and Opportunity Scholarship can be found at www.forsythtech.edu/hope. For more information on Forsyth Tech’s virtual information sessions, visit Forsyth Tech's Facebook page. A bilingual session on Hope and Opportunity will be held on June 11, at 7 p.m. Find out more about Forsyth Tech here or call 336-723-0371.
About FAFSA Frenzy
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Frenzy N.C. campaign is a statewide effort spanning the month of June to increase the number of high school seniors who complete the FAFSA - the first step toward free or affordable college. FAFSA Frenzy NC is a partnership between myFutureNC, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the State Board of Education, the Community College System, the University of North Carolina System, North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, the College Foundation of North Carolina - NCSEAA/CFI and other key stakeholder associations and partners.
About Forsyth Tech
Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
