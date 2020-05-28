Kernersville, NC - May 28, 2020 - BBB of Central & Northwest NC is pleased announce the following winners of the 2020 Donna Easter Student Ethics Awards:
$7,500
Nicolas Mastrovito
South Caldwell High School • attending North Carolina State University
$5,000
Alex (William) Graham
Atkins Academic and Technology High School • attending North Carolina State University
$2,500
Kaelan Weaver
Ronald Reagan High School • attending North Carolina State University
$2,500
Emma Harriman
Southwest Guilford High School • attending Tusculum University
We’d like to thank all 257 students who applied for this year’s awards. The judges were impressed with the thoughtful and well-written essays and overall quality of all the seniors who applied.
The Donna Easter Student Ethics Awards recognizes high school students in our area who personify high ethical standards demonstrated through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic history. In addition, students must submit an essay about an ethical dilemma they faced and how they handled it. The awards are sponsored in part by Market America | Shop.com.
The scholarships have been renamed the Donna Easter Student Ethics Award in honor of our colleague and friend who lost her battle with cancer in 2016. Donna Easter joined our BBB as a fulltime employee two weeks after graduating high school in 1987 and had to leave BBB in 2014 due to her illness. Donna’s kind and gentle spirit was her hallmark. We think the scholarship awards exemplifies many of the traits Donnaexhibited throughout her life and we are grateful to the Easter family for allowing us to honor Donna’s memory.
These scholarships are open to any high school senior attending high school in our service area who plans to continue his/her education. Our service area includes Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin Counties.
