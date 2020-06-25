Forsyth Tech invites the community to maintain social distancing, and drive through a party for the “Big Reveal” of the college’s new logo and brand.
Winston-Salem, N.C. --- Today, Forsyth Tech reveals the college’s new brand and logo with a “drive-through brand launch party” from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
“While this wasn’t exactly the launch event we had originally envisioned, we are excited to share our new brand with the college and community in a fun, but safe way,” said Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Tech.
The college is thrilled to host a drive-through experience for students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and the community. Attendees can expect an immersive experience that allows them to drive through a series of stations and exhibits to see elements of the new brand, while listening to the college’s radio station narrating key elements of the new brand. Attendees will be able to stay safely in their vehicles while enjoying the experience.
The college’s radio station, 105.1 The FORSe, will air interviews with key leaders, including the college’s new Student Government Association President Curtis Walker.
“I’m so thrilled that we are revealing our new brand. Forsyth Tech is an incredible place – it’s been a family to me. It makes me so excited that we are sharing who we are in a new, exciting and different way,” said Curtis Walker, 2020-2021 Student Government Association president.
The event will also feature several giveaway items featuring the branding and food provided by a local food truck. Faculty and staff will also be picking up new name tags and business cards.
In addition, Forsyth Tech is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to help end hunger in the community. Donations of canned or non-perishable food items are welcomed.
“Giving back is part of who we are – it’s a key part of our vision at Forsyth Tech. It feels very natural for us to collect food items for those in need while we simultaneously celebrate a place of promise – a place where people can change their lives through the power of education,” said Bill Green, vice president of community engagement for the college and executive director of the Forsyth Tech Foundation.
The new brand process included months of research gathering both qualitative and quantitative data.
“We first considered what Forsyth Tech is for our students and the community,” said Spriggs. “What we heard from our interviews and surveys was critical to understanding who we are and what Forsyth Tech means to our community.”
The college used an inclusive process to collect data from current students, past students, and prospective students, parents, business partners, community members and the college’s board members, faculty and staff. Between individual interviews, an internal advisory group, group sessions, focus groups, and surveys, more than 1,600 individuals provided key input to help build a clear concept of who and what Forsyth Tech is, and who the college strives to become.
“What we heard is that Forsyth Tech is an inclusive, accepting and supportive environment that connects students to opportunities, creating personal prosperity and community vibrancy,” said Spriggs.
Forsyth Tech found that the college was inclusive and open, with extremely high placement rates, connected to community, is affordable and offers scholarships, provides real-world/hands-on experience and is supportive. What stood out was that Forsyth Tech embraces equity, student-centeredness, connection to hope and opportunity, and personal and community prosperity.
In the next phase of the branding process, the visual elements were developed. The graphic fundamentals of the shield logo signify the “F” for Forsyth and the “T” for Tech around the shield that encompasses the star. The star represents the college’s students who are the center of Forsyth Tech.
“The theme of promises kept rising to the surface in the branding research. There was an idea that we had made a promise to the community to serve and that we were upholding a critical, valuable promise,” said Green.
The college’s new tagline is “A place of promise.”
“Forsyth Tech is a place of promise. It’s a bold statement, yet, we are ready to make bold and brave statements for our students and for the communities we serve,” said Spriggs. “It’s called our ‘tagline’ but it is so much more than that – it represents who and what we are. It is our promise to the communities we serve. Of course, a promise is only worth something if you actually keep it, and we pledge to keep them all.”
According to President Spriggs, this new brand fits well with the college’s Vision 2025 strategic plan, the core values and the vision statement, which is Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities.
“The Forsyth Tech brand that is conveyed through our marketing communications should reflect both who we are and who we want to be as an institution,” said Spriggs. “We are excited to share this with everyone in this college and community-wide celebration!”
Other elements of the brand launch include a new brand story video and social media broadcasts throughout the launch day. Next steps in the branding process comprises updating the website with a re-design scheduled to complete this fall. The college will also conduct surveys to begin the mascot development process with the plan to introduce a mascot this fall.
To reach the event, enter the main campus on Miller Street off of Silas Creek Parkway and Forsyth Tech volunteers will direct guests to reveal the new logo in the parking lot of the Robert L. Strickland Center. For more information, please contact communications@forsythtech.edu.
About Forsyth Tech
Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in over 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
