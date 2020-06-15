Forsyth Tech invites the community to maintain social distancing, and drive through a party for the “Big Reveal” of the college’s new logo and brand.
Winston-Salem, N.C. --- After entering into a re-branding process earlier this year, Forsyth Tech is ready for the “Big Reveal” of a new brand identity. Through a thoughtful process of research, interviews, focus groups and brainstorming sessions with employees, students, alumni and members of the community, the college developed its new brand to reflect the dynamic relationship between Forsyth Tech and its audiences.
“We first considered what Forsyth Tech is for our students and the community,” said Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Tech. “What we heard from them was critical to understanding who we are and what Forsyth Tech means to our community.”
The college embarked on a journey through the opinions and ideas of more than 1650 existing and prospective students, parents, faculty and staff, alumni and community members — culminating with a new color palette, logo, and tagline.
“At the heart of our brand, Forsyth Tech is an institution of equitythat includes, supports and connects students to community opportunity creating both personal and community prosperity by providing access to a wide range of practical, affordable and industry-relevant education,” said Ann Bennett Phillips, Board of Trustees Chair.
This new brand fits well with the college’s Vision 2025 strategic plan, the core values and the vision statement, which is Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities.
“The Forsyth Tech brand that is conveyed through our marketing communications should reflect both who we are and who we want to be as an institution,” said Spriggs. “We asked for input across the college and from a wider group of audiences to help us determine how our brand speaks to who we are. We are excited to share this with everyone in this college and community-wide celebration!”
The Drive-Through Brand Launch Party will be Thursday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Robert L. Strickland Center parking lot. Enter the campus on Miller Street off of Silas Creek Parkway and volunteers will guide drivers to the parking lot. Guests stay safe in their cars while driving through the launch party. There will be food, music and giveaways for everyone. In addition, Forsyth Tech is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to help end hunger in the community. Donations of canned or non-perishable food items are welcomed.
As part of the branding, the website will receive a very light “refresh” as a large website overhaul project is slated to complete this fall. The college is also exploring the idea of bringing back or developing a new mascot.
About Forsyth Tech
Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in over 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter,LinkedInand Instagram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.