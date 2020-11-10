To raise awareness of cybersecurity programs, careers and the importance of cybersecurity for all of us
Winston-Salem, N.C. – In commemoration of Cybersecurity Awareness Week, Forsyth Tech is offering several events November 9-14.
ABOVE PHOTO: Students in the girls Gencyber camp held this summer at Forsyth Tech.
While cybersecurity awareness activities continue year-round at Forsyth Tech, the college observed National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure and Security Agency, and this week the college will commemorate Cybersecurity Awareness Week sponsored by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education to help provide education on the growing impact of cybersecurity in our world.
“We are extremely proud of our cybersecurity programs preparing students for valuable cybersecurity careers,” Janet Spriggs, president of Forsyth Tech said. “Forsyth Tech was designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Regional Resource Defense Education in 2016, and we have received recertification through academic year 2024 for the Information Technology System Security degree.”
Through the Center of Academic Excellence national community, Forsyth Tech is participating and making available to all students, a series virtual events, webinars, Twitter chats, workshops, contests and challenges. Topics range from professional development for K-12 educators, developing the cybersecurity workforce for the future, how to get into non-technical cybersecurity careers and a careers family night. To access the list of events, go to Cybersecurity Awareness Week on the Forsyth Tech website.
As a Cybersecurity Regional Resource Center (CRRC), Forsyth Tech is one of only six Centers for Academic Excellence (CAE) named jointly by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). With this designation and the commitment to cybersecurity awareness and education, Forsyth Tech and the Davis iTech Center continue to provide Gencyber camps for K-12 students throughout the year.
Forsyth Tech also opened the Security Operations Center student lab in September 2019 to help students understand the impact of global cybersecurity attacks and will provide students an experiential learning opportunity in the security operations center (SOC) environment. Students can use software identical to that in business and government to enhance learning on mitigating attacks from adversaries and detect malicious security threats. Student will begin working with industry partners as they monitoring network activity on a live network.
The college also participates in the Federal CyberCorps Scholarship Program, which provides grants to students continuing their study in the field of cybersecurity, computer sciences, computer programming, or information systems security.
For more information about cybersecurity programs and the Scholarship for Service program at Forsyth Tech, please contact Deanne Wesley, Associate Dean, Davis iTEC Center, at 336.734.7305 or dwesley@forsythtech.edu.
About Forsyth Technical Community College
Forsyth Technical Community College provides students with guided educational pathways into a competitive workforce for the community and global economy. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
