Appointment to the Commission on Student Success is a highly-competitive appointment among community college leaders to help guide 1,200 community colleges nationwide.
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Janet N. Spriggs, president of Forsyth Tech has accepted her appointment to the Commission on Student Success of the American Association of Community Colleges. She will serve a three-year term from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023.
“I am honored to have been appointed to the AACC Student Success Commission, which is an excellent opportunity not only to highlight our great work at Forsyth Tech but to learn from colleagues across the country about best practices for student success,” Spriggs said. “Now more than ever, students are challenged in greater ways and it’s up to us to find ways to help them be successful in their academic journey.”
President Spriggs became the seventh President for Forsyth Technical Community College on January 1, 2019. Prior to joining Forsyth Tech, she served seven years in various executive leadership roles at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and for fifteen years as an executive leader at Carteret Community College giving her almost 24 years of service in the North Carolina Community College system.
Dr. Spriggs has the unique honor of having been named an Aspen Presidential Fellow for Community College Excellence twice. Additionally, Dr. Spriggs serves the community and our state as a Rotarian, a member of the Advisory Board for the Belk Center at NC State University and on the North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission. She also serves on the boards for the Winston-Salem Alliance, Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. and the United Way of Forsyth County.
The Commission on Student Success focuses on student access and success, and organizational transformation. The commission may examine subject areas, including but not limited to the following: degree completion and two-year to four-year transfer. In addition, the commission focuses on initiatives that facilitate the implementation of the 21st-Century Initiative and Implementation Guidelines (AACC Strategic Plan Strategy 1); showcase cutting-edge innovation with proven outcomes and improve student success; and provide affordable, high-quality technical assistance in areas that support student success.
“We are sure that your insights and leadership will significantly contribute to the board’s decision-making process and its ability to serve the interests of all AACC member institutions,” Dr. Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of the AACC, wrote to President Spriggs. “Dedicated leadership is essential to the continued success of community colleges and to our association. We thank you for your interest and commitment to serving in this very important role.”
About the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC)
Headquartered in the National Center for Higher Education building in Washington, D.C., AACC is the primary advocacy organization for community colleges at the national level and works closely with directors of state offices to inform and affect state policy. In addition, AACC is a member of "The Six" large, presidentially based associations dealing with higher education policy, and it collaborates with a range of organizations within the higher education community to monitor and influence federal policy and to collaborate on issues of common interest. The association has ongoing interaction with key federal departments and agencies including the U.S. departments of Labor, Education, Energy, Homeland Security, and Commerce and the National Science Foundation.
The AACC represents nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions that have an enrollment of more than 12 million students. The association's board of directors consist of 32 institutional members who serve three-year terms.
About Forsyth Tech
Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in over 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
