Forsyth Tech Will Hold Two Enrollment Events in July
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Forsyth Technical Community College will hold two recruitment and enrollment events in July to help folks interested in attending the college with the basics of applying, enrolling in classes and financial aid.
The event, called “Rock Enroll,” is open to everyone. 2022 high school graduates are especially encouraged to participate, as they can attend Forsyth Tech for free for one year. And, at Forsyth Tech, free means free – all books, tuition and fees are waived for 2022 high school graduates.
Attendees can receive help with applying to Forsyth Tech, course registration, submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and how to take advantage of other student support services.
“We are excited to host a full day of registering and enrolling new students!” said Flora Calderon-Steck, Executive Director of Educational Partnerships and Recruitment at Forsyth Tech. “This is a great opportunity for folks to get onsite help with becoming a Trailblazer at Forsyth Tech!”
Rock Enroll at the Forsyth Tech Stokes County Center will be held Tuesday, July 19 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 6 p.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by visiting this link.
Rock Enroll at the Strickland Center on Forsyth Tech’s Main Campus will be held Thursday, July 21 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Again, space is limited and pre-registration is required by visiting this link.
About Forsyth Tech
Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives, and transforming communities. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 21,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, please visit forsythtech.edu and follow Forsyth Tech on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
