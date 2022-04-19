Forsyth Tech’s Phi Theta Kappa Chapter Wins Multiple Awards at International Conference
Forsyth Tech’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society Alpha Mu Ro Chapter traveled to the international conference in Denver, Colorado, earlier this month and came home with 11 prestigious awards.
The recognition included being named among the top 100 chapters in the country, out of a field of 1300, and further recognition as a Distinguished Chapter, placing Forsyth Tech’s PTK in the top 50 chapters in the country and amongst the best in the state.
Students and staff were recognized in the following categories:
- Regional Award for Excellence in Scholarship (Liudmila Cass as 2021-22 Regional President)
- Regional Award for Excellence in Service (Liudmila Cass 2021-22 Regional President)
- 5-Star Region (Liudmila Cass as 2021-22 Regional President)
- Paragon Award for New Advisors - Kismet Loftin-Bell
- Distinguished Chapter Officer Team - Lindsay Webb, Gloriana Ordoñez Carboni, Katlyn Kiger, and Jackie Flannigan
- Paragon Award for New Presidents - Dr. Janet Spriggs
- Distinguished Honors In Action Project
- Top 100 chapters (out of 1300)
- Distinguished Chapter Award (Top 50)
- New Century Transfer Scholarship Recipient - Han Nguyen
- Honors Case Study Challenge Honorable Mention - Lindsay Webb
“I am so proud of our amazing students and staff for all of the hard work and am thankful that they have been recognized,” said Dr. Janet Spriggs, President of Forsyth Tech. “When students enroll at Forsyth Tech, they can expect a top tier curriculum and the some of the brightest students in the country.” Spriggs was recognized and awarded the Paragon Award for New Presidents at the conference.
The Alpha Mu Ro Chapter’s success was hard-won and is a shining example of perseverance among Forsyth Tech’s student body; the chapter went from a one-star ranking to a five-star ranking, earning the distinction of being a Distinguished Chapter regionally and internationally over the course of five years.
While a lot of this hard work was accomplished by students, it wouldn’t have happened without the support of faculty and staff. “I’m grateful to work with such dedicated and amazing students,” said Kismet Loftin-Bell, Coordinator off Student Leadership and Honor Programs at Forsyth Tech. “It is a pleasure to advise and lead this group. We have put in such hard work, and we are humbled by the recognition we have received.”
Loftin-Bell was also recognized and awarded a Paragon Award for New Advisors at the conference.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the international honor society of students attending open-access institutions and seeking associate degrees, bachelor's degrees, or other college credentials. Its headquarters is in Jackson, Mississippi, and has more than 3.5 million members in 1,300 chapters in 10 nations.
About Forsyth Technical Community College
Forsyth Technical Community College provides students with guided educational pathways into a competitive workforce for the community and global economy. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 21,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, please visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
