Forsyth Tech Hosts Digital Tech Connect with WinstonNet
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Forsyth Tech, along with WinstonNet, the Forsyth Digital Equity Committee and the Forsyth County Public Library are partnering to host Digital Tech Connect. Digital Tech Connect is a service learning project involving College Lift youth participants and senior citizens from the community.
The event is aimed at combating the digital equity gap in Forsyth County and will have youth participants help teach seniors computer basics. All participants will be given a laptop device as part of the project, which have been donated by Reynolds American and AT&T.
“Programs like this are critical to making sure that everyone in Forsyth County is equipped to run the daily business of their lives in the 21st century – which is impossible without a computer, basic skills and access to the internet,” said Lakisha D. Jordan, Executive Director of WinstonNet, which is the primary sponsor of the event.
All of the youth participants are from Forsyth Tech’s College Lift program, which assists students from low socioeconomic backgrounds with academic and other support services to ensure they achieve postsecondary success. The majority of the senior participants were recruited from local senior housing communities and through the Forsyth County Public Library's Computer Training Bridge Program.
The event will take place at the Rhoades Conference Center on Forsyth Tech’s Main Campus on July 16, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
About WinstonNet
For over 20 years WinstonNet has been working to close the digital divide and is a leading advocate for Digital Equity and Digital Inclusion in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. It is a community nonprofit partnering with many of the area's major academic, public, community, and private institutions to coordinate resources that strengthen the services and educational quality of our community computer centers to help prepare the workforce for the next generation of network-based computer technologies. Learn more at https://www.winstonnet.org/.
About Forsyth County Digital Equity:
Forsyth County Digital Equity is a collaborative of representatives from Forsyth County's public and private sector that is working to ensure that all Forsyth County residents have the knowledge, skills, training, and financial wherewithal to take advantage of the benefits that access to high-speed internet and internet enabled devices afford. www.fcdigitalequity.org
About Forsyth Tech
Forsyth Technical Community College is a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives, and transforming communities. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 21,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, please visit forsythtech.edu and follow Forsyth Tech on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
