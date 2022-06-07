Forsyth Tech Cybersecurity Program Came in 2nd Place Among 350+ Cybersecurity Centers
Winston-Salem, NC – The Forsyth Tech Cybersecurity Center for Academic Excellence (CAE) came in second place among 350+ cybersecurity CAEs in the nation for outreach.
The 2021 Institutional Outreach Award Winners were recognized at the 2022 CAE in Cybersecurity Community Symposium on June 10 in Atlanta, and Forsyth Tech was the only community college recognized in the top 6 – every other winner that will be recognized is a four-year college or university.
Forsyth Tech was recognized for their efforts to bring in prospective students and the community into our college and programs, with a specific focus on Cybersecurity awareness and Cyber Hygiene.
“We’ve launched numerous programs to help connect our current and future students to the amazing Cybersecurity Center that we have here at Forsyth Tech,” said Thomas W. Brown, III, Department Chair of the Davis iTec Cybersecurity Center at Forsyth Tech. “We’ve held workshops for teachers in our local school district, distributed grants, donated Macs and more, and had a great time learning while we did it, too!”
“Forsyth Tech’s advanced in IT and cybersecurity are preparing the next generation of professionals in the field,” said Dr. Janet Spriggs, President of Forsyth Tech. “From becoming a SAS Academy to connecting with students in middle school to inspire an interest in cybersecurity, Forsyth Tech is training and educating our community on what is next. It is an honor for Thomas and his team to be recognized at a national level for their outreach in the field.”
About Forsyth Technical Community College
Forsyth Technical Community College provides students with guided educational pathways into a competitive workforce for the community and global economy. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 21,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, please visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
