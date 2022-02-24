Forsyth Tech Celebrates Black History Month, Recognizes Local Trailblazer with Honorary Degree
Forsyth Tech celebrated Black History Month with a celebration at the Mazie S. Woodruff Aviation Technology Lab on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Keynote speakers included Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. and Assistant Chief of Police for the Winston-Salem Police Department, William Penn; guests also enjoyed music and a luncheon.
A highlight of the program also included honoring another bastion of the African American community, Bishop Willy Davis, Jr. Davis has lived, worked and served in the 27105 zip code for 60 years. He worked with Piedmont Airlines, where he wanted to be an airline mechanic, and receive his degree in airframe and power plant (or A & P). He was unjustly denied both of these opportunities because of the color of his skin.
At the Black History Month Celebration, Davis was awarded with an honorary degree in Aviation Systems Technology, which includes the airframe and powerplant program. President of Forsyth Tech, Dr. Janet Spriggs, presented him with his degree, noting that, “It is an honor and a privilege for Forsyth Tech to be able to recognize Bishop Davis for his many contributions and extensive knowledge of our community.”
In addition to his career in aviation, Davis also worked with and supported Mazie S. Woodruff, the first Black person to be elected as a Forsyth County commissioner, and namesake of two Forsyth Tech Centers: the Mazie S. Woodruff Center and the Aviation Technology Lab. She served from 1976 to 1990 and was known for her dedication to education and social justice.
“Mazie was a staunch advocate for her community, and cared deeply about those she served,” said Dr. Phygenia Young, Associate Dean of Education and Human Services at Forsyth Tech and the Administrator-in-Charge of the Mazie S. Woodruff Center. “It is important that we continue to honor her by serving this community.”
Woodruff also served on numerous community and agency boards, including The United Way of Forsyth County, the Arts Council, the Red Cross, the NAACP, Seniors Services Inc. and more. She often spoke for those without a voice in local politics.
The celebration will also include features and highlights of other trailblazers, like Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., that have had an impact on our community.
“We feel it is our duty to recognize individuals like Mazie Woodruff, and Bishop Davis, who blazed new trails, and we are proud and honored to do so,” said Dr. Janet Spriggs, President of Forsyth Tech.
About Forsyth Technical Community College
Forsyth Technical Community College provides students with guided educational pathways into a competitive workforce for the community and global economy. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 21,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, please visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
