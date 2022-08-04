Forsyth Tech Announces Health Technologies Apprenticeships with Atrium, Novant Health
Forsyth Tech, along with representatives from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health, announced that apprenticeships for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) at the two healthcare providers will be available. The announcement as made this morning on Forsyth Tech’s main campus in Bob Greene Hall, in a room with the country’s only MRI Simulator of its kind.
The apprenticeships are part of Forsyth Tech’s award-winning Learn and Earn Apprenticeship Program (LEAP), and is the only registered MRI apprenticeship in the state of NC. LEAP allows students to receive full-time pay while earning their degree, with many other benefits: they are paired with a mentor at their employer, receive state and national Journeyworker credentials at program completion, and receive pay increases throughout the program as they gain new skills.
“We know this added layer of training and hands-on learning is essential for healthcare workers, and it is critical to prepare them for the life-saving work they will go on to do every day in their careers,” said Dr. Janet Spriggs, President of Forsyth Tech. “We are proud to be a part of our students’ journey, and to work with our employer partners, which now include Novant and Atrium.”
“We are grateful for our longstanding partnerships with Novant and Atrium,” said Danielle Rose, Director of Experiential Learning at Forsyth Tech. “Our students have benefitted for many years from being able to hold their clinical labs with these two healthcare providers. Thanks to the dedication of our partners, and the help of ApprenticeshipNC, we are now able to offer even more educational and career paths with hands-on learning for our students.”
LEAP at Forsyth Tech now has 30 employer partners, and Forsyth Tech offers more health care program pathways than any other community college in the state.
William Jordan and Nicole Manzano from Atrium Health, Brian Pearce and Arkia Armstrong from Novant Health, Tiffany Jacobs from Apprenticeship NC, members of the Forsyth Tech Board of Trustees, faculty and staff were all present to commemorate the official signing of the partnership agreement.
About Forsyth Technical Community College
Forsyth Technical Community College provides students with guided educational pathways into a competitive workforce for the community and global economy. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech serves more than 21,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff. For additional information, please visit forsythtech.edu and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
