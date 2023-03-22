The Forsyth County Health and Human Services campus on Highland Avenue will become a tobacco-free campus on April 1.
The HHS campus consists of
- The Departments of Social Services and Public Health
- The Annex 1 building that includes Behavorial Health Services and the Bridges to Hope Family Justice Center
- The Highland Avenue Center
- The Cleveland Avenue Dental Clinic
- The Emergency Medical Services Building
- The Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center library
The tobacco-free policy includes all the buildings, grounds and parking lots on the campus.
This is being done in preparation for state regulations that require operations that bill Medicaid-- like Social Services, Behavorial Health and Public Health-- to be on a tobacco-free campus.
