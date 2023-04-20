Yolanda Bolden is the new library director of the Forsyth County Public Library.
After conducting a nationwide search, Bolden emerged as the top candidate for library director. She began her new position on April 17, after 33 years with Forsyth County Public Library. She succeeds the previous library director, Brian Hart, who accepted a position as the assistant county manager of Person County, NC.
Bolden has a Bachelor’s in English from UNC Greensboro and a Master’s in Library & Information Science from North Carolina Central University.
Bolden joined Forsyth County Public Library as an adult services librarian in 1990. She’s held various positions in the County library system over the years, including children's librarian, reference librarian, children's outreach supervisor, outreach services manager, branch libraries manager, and most recently assistant director.
"Holding a variety of roles in Forsyth County's library system gives Yolanda an exceptional grasp of its services, informs her decision making, and makes Yolanda uniquely qualified to serve as the new director," said Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.