RALEIGH – Samuel Cureton Jr. of Winston-Salem took a chance on the JAMES BOND 007™ scratch-off game and won a $200,000 top prize.
Cureton bought the lucky ticket at the Speedway on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.
JAMES BOND 007™ launched in April with four top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.
The $5 ticket offers even more ways to win.
Players can enter their JAMES BOND 007™ tickets into second-chance drawings to win a VIP trip for two to Las Vegas. Six trips can be won in three drawings, which include roundtrip airfare to Las Vegas, four nights of deluxe accommodations and tickets to the JAMES BOND Lottery Challenge, where up to $1 million can be won.The entry deadline for the first drawing is May 31.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how $21.2 million made a difference in Forsyth County last year, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.