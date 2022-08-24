Five Recent GCS Graduates Awarded Full-Tuition shift_ed Scholarships to HPU
HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 – High Point University and shift_ed are pleased to announce five Guilford County Schools graduates have been awarded shift_ed scholarships, which will cover tuition, fees and books at HPU beginning this fall. Two of the scholarships are dedicated each year to students who represent the first generation in their family to go to college.
Each student will also join the Bonner Leader Program at HPU. HPU Bonners are servant leaders who connect fellow students to projects in the community. These outstanding students displayed excellence in the classroom and leadership in the community. Since partnering with shift_ed, HPU has committed more than $2.2 million to First Generation and shift_ed scholars.
“Our partnership with shift_ed positively impacts our growing and transforming city,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “We are thankful for the many HPU students who dedicate their time and service to the community through programs like the Bonner Leaders.”
Wendy Poteat, shift_ed CEO, says the HPU partnership drives community success with a focus on individual achievement.
“Each of these students has potential beyond what we can even imagine,” says Poteat. “Eliminating barriers and providing opportunities for them to explore and innovate will propel not only their futures, but also our communities.”
These five First Generation and shift_ed Scholars began classes this fall as part of HPU’s Class of 2026:
Ashley Bowman,T. Wingate Andrews High School: Bowman is excited to be part of the HPU family. She says sports helped her become who she is today, and she wants to help others enjoy moving as much as she does. She dreams of working as a physical therapist after college.
“I want to help athletes stay in the game, help older people be active and give back to my family and my community,” says Bowman.
Keonna Elliott, Early Middle College at GTCC Greensboro: In middle school, Elliott knew she wanted to walk HPU’s campus as a student. The aspiring actor was hooked the moment she walked on stage in the Pauline Theatre.
“There was a bit of light coming down from the rafters, and I could see the seats,” says Elliott. “I could just imagine myself on that stage performing for everyone.”
Darelsalam Karama, High Point Central: Family is a number one priority for Karama. She moved from Sudan to the United States with her parents, brother and three sisters just six years ago, and she begins her freshman year as the first in her family to go to college.
“I am planning to become a family medicine doctor,” says Karama. “I want to help my family and help others.”
Nhu Ngo, The Middle College at GTCC High Point: HPU was Ngo’s top college choice, but she didn’t think she would be able to afford the tuition, until a teacher told her about the shift_ed scholarship. Now she’s looking forward to starting her journey to becoming a pharmacist in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy.
“It really means a lot to have this scholarship,” says Ngo. “I’m thankful it worked out so perfectly.”
Jeremy Otero-Carrion, The Middle College at GTCC High Point: The middle of three children, Otero-Carrion is a born caretaker. His father is a pastor, and Otero-Carrion always helped as they built churches, and stocked food pantries and clothing banks. He dreams of a career in real estate where he can still help his family and support his church.
“My dad would always say one of his children is going to go to HPU,” says Otero-Carrion. “This is a dream come true.”
High Point University partners with shift_ed to provide five scholarships for full tuition and fees available to qualifying students with a family income below $75,000. There are also five shift_ed Choice Grants (a $5,000 award) available to qualifying students with a family income above $75,000.
Since its inception in 2015, shift_ed has awarded more than $12.6 million to GCS graduates. The organization provides thousands of hours of tutoring, college prep and financial aid workshops, and career counseling to students.
