The High Point Arts Council is pleased to announce that EnVision will perform the eighth Arts Splash concert of 2020!
“What a great finale for this summer’s concert series! After 18 years of providing these free concerts splashed all over High Point, it is disheartening, though, to see these concerts come to an end,” commented Debbie Lumpkins, Arts Council Executive Director. “The Arts Council presented various genres of music to not only serve a diverse population, but also to introduce people to new forms of music.”
"Due to elimination of funding for the arts in the City of High Point’s 2020-21 budget, the Arts Council no longer will be able to provide free programming that makes the arts accessible to everyone in the greater High Point community,” she said.
As a result, there will not be an Arts Splash concert series next summer unless public funding can be restored, Tom Blount, Arts Council Board Chair noted. “It is our hope that the City will be able to restore funding to nonprofits with emergency funding from the CARES Act or once the pandemic is over so we once again can make free arts programming available.”
The final Arts Splash concert will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 16. Due to COVID-19, this concert will be live streamed on the Arts Council’s Facebook page because of gathering restrictions during the pandemic. “Invite your friends and family to a watch party!” Blount said.
Since 1997, EnVision has been bringing audiences top-notch performances with their strong and talented vocals and backing instrumentation that include keyboards, drums, guitar, bass, and saxophone. With an exciting stage show, the group covers some of the best hits of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. Covering a wide array of genres, EnVision brings you the best of R&B and Motown hits during this final concert of this year’s Arts Splash concert series.
For more information about the High Point Arts Council, visit www.HighPointArts.org or contact Debbie Lumpkins, Executive Director, at 336-889-2787 ext. 22
