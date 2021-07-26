HIGH POINT, NC (July 26, 2021) – Several High Point organizations are ramping up efforts to create John Coltrane themed events in celebration of the 10th Annual John Coltrane Jazz & Blues Festival, set to take place Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4-5, at Oak Hollow Festival Park, in High Point.
According to Visit High Point Director of Sales and Marketing Nancy Bowman, the events are designed to extend the Coltrane experience beyond the festival itself. “With this being a monumental year for the Coltrane Festival, it was important to showcase Coltrane and his ties, not only to music, but to High Point, where he discovered his love for jazz and his musical talent,” says Bowman.
Visit High Point and the High Point Museum have worked with Visit North Carolina to bring A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart to the High Point Museum. Curated by the GRAMMY Museum®, the exhibit complements the High Point Museum’s own collection of artifacts from Coltrane’s life.
“It seemed fitting to host this exhibition during the 10th anniversary of the festival, so people can learn more about its namesake” says Edith Brady, High Point Museum director. Hosting the exhibit was made possible through grants funded by the DRIVE High Point Foundation and the High Point Historical Society. The exhibit will open in conjunction with the Coltrane Festival, with an opening reception Friday Sept. 3, from 5:30 to 7 pm. Special exhibit hours during the Labor Day Weekend are Saturday (Sept. 4) from 10 am-4:30 pm and Sunday (Sept. 5) from 1 to 4:30 pm. Following the Festival, the exhibit will be open Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10 am to 4:30 pm through December 4.
Take the Coltrane at Gallery on Main HP will highlight a photographic journey through the history of the Coltrane Festival. Also featured, artist Rhonda “Rhen” Neal and her Coltrane collection. “As an attendee of the festival for many years, it’s exciting to see an exhibit that celebrates the loyal patrons who truly make the Coltrane experience so special,” says Sheena Dawkins with Rhen.Ovations and Gallery on Main HP. The exhibit will be held Aug. 28-Oct. 5. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday 12 noon to 6 pm and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 pm.
The weekend of the festival, attendees can enjoy a tour of Coltrane’s childhood home, Friday, Sept. 3, from 3 to 5 pm and Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 am to 12 noon, located at 118 Underhill Street in High Point. Visitors are welcome year-round to visit the 8 ft bronzed Coltrane Statue and Marker, located at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street and his high school, William Penn, now Penn-Griffin, located at 825 E. Washington Street. “This was a vision years ago the Friends of John Coltrane aspired to as we looked for how we wanted to honor Coltrane on the 10-year anniversary of this signature festival that has been embraced by thousands over the years,” says Joe Williams, Coltrane Festival promoter.
Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Chris Botti, will headline opening day of the festival followed by Kurt Elling, winner of the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album, who will be the featured performer Sunday, September 5. A complete list of artists can be found at coltranejazzfest.com.
For more information on all Coltrane-related events in High Point, visit https://visithighpoint.com/celebrate-coltrane/.
