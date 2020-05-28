Families will receive tips and tools on how to reduce anxiety, depression, and trauma exposure
Guilford County, NC – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is partnering with Guilford County Schools’ Health Services and Kellin Foundation to offer parents and caregivers a safe place to discuss anxiety, depression and trauma exposure.
The GCS Virtual Village webinars will take place at the following days and times:
- Tuesday, June 2, 5 – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 4, 10 – 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, June 9, 5 – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 11, 10 – 11 a.m
During the sessions, attendees will participate in discussions and learn strategies to nurture an environment for positive mental health and wellness.
“Building on family engagement with purpose, the webinars will be a safe place for all who attend to share and participate in discussions,” said Kimberly Funderburk, director of GPA. “We want to meet parents and caregivers where they are and help them navigate difficult topics. The sessions will not be recorded for privacy of the participants and to facilitate discussion without hesitation.”
Click here to register for one or all sessions. After registering, a link for the virtual sessions and instructions for logging on will be emailed to participants. To learn more about this series and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
