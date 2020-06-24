The FAFSA Frenzy NC June 30th priority deadline is only one week away.
RALEIGH, NC - North Carolina leaders are strongly encouraging students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) - the first step to free and affordable college - before the June 30th priority deadline in the final push of the month-long FAFSA Frenzy NC campaign.
State and education leaders joined together to form FAFSA Frenzy NC after numbers indicated only half of North Carolina high school seniors have completed the FAFSA so far this year - down 3% year over year.
“We know the Class of 2020 has faced some incredible challenges, but we don’t want to see them miss out on the lifetime of opportunities that college can provide,” said Cecilia Holden, President and CEO of myFutureNC. “We know that a college degree or high-quality credential can better equip them for the career they want and double or even triple their lifetime earnings. But this doesn’t just impact the students. It also positively impacts the community, businesses and the entire economy of North Carolina. That's why we are all working together to encourage the Class of 2020 to fill out the FAFSA and go to college this fall.”
Students and families can get help with the application and ask questions to financial aid counselors in four remaining Live Zoom sessions. Dates, times, and more information is available on the FAFSA Frenzy NC website. Select sessions also include Spanish language support. No reservations are required.
The virtual support sessions are hosted by College Advising Corps, along with the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) and North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA).
North Carolina students who did not submit a FAFSA in 2019 left an estimated $89 million on the table in federal aid last year. (Calculated by $4,168 per average Pell Grant x 39,254 students who did not complete their FAFSA x 54.5% who are Pell eligible.)
Students and their families will continue to see messages of encouragement and reminders on their social media channels and from a variety of high school, higher education, and community partners through the end of the month.
EdNC has created a map that shows the status of each school district’s FAFSA completion rate here.
ABOUT FAFSA FRENZY NC:
The FAFSA Frenzy NC campaign is a statewide effort spanning the month of June to increase the number of high school seniors who complete the FAFSA - the first step toward free or affordable college. FAFSA Frenzy NC is a partnership between myFutureNC, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the State Board of Education, the North Carolina Community College System, the University of North Carolina System, North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, the College Foundation of North Carolina - NCSEAA/CFI and other key stakeholder associations and partners.
myFutureNC has set a statewide goal to increase postsecondary attainment to two million people with a high-quality credential or a postsecondary degree, and an 80% FAFSA completion rate by 2030.
For more information about this month’s FAFSA Frenzy NC campaign, please visit FAFSAFrenzyNC.com.
