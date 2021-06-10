Greensboro, NC - Kara Medoff Barnett has served as Executive Director of American Ballet Theatre (ABT), America’s National Ballet Company, since 2016, following nearly nine years as a senior executive at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Kara is a 1996 graduate of Greensboro Day School and one of Jeffrey Medoff and Debi Silber’s six children (72 years of GDS schooling), all graduates of Greensboro Day School! Kara reconnected with her Greensboro roots last year when, due to COVID, her children’s school was closed in New York City. So she and her husband Dov and their family quickly shifted and moved to Greensboro, enrolling all three children at GDS, Riley ‘28, Audrey ‘30, and Bridget ‘34.
At American Ballet Theater, Kara has advanced innovation and inclusion, leading the rapid evolution of an iconic cultural institution. Barnett has produced plays on and off-Broadway, and she received a Tony® Award for the 2003 Broadway revival of Long Day’s Journey Into Night. She is a member of the Advisory Committee of the American Theatre Wing, a member of the Harvard Business School Alumni Board, a member of the Dance/USA Board of Trustees, and a 2015 Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute.
In 2014, she was named “40 Under 40” in Crain’s New York Business, and in 2021 she was honored with the Tri Delta Women of Achievement Award. Kara attended Duke University on a Trinity Scholarship and received her M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. Kara Medoff Barnett ‘96 came to the stage of the 46th Commencement of Greensboroday School, immediately recalling “her” day 25 years earlier. She remembered thinking how hot it was, how excited she was for the family lunch that would follow and how much she wanted the graduation speaker to get on with it.
Tracie Catlett, Head of School, describes Kara as “a real visionary with a leadership style that exudes innovation, humility, inclusion, and forward-thinking. Kara is a quintessential role model for all young adults.”
Kara’s first words to the class of ’21 challenged that thinking; she said, “How I wished that I had paused at that moment and taken it all in.” Next, she engaged the Class in an exercise of recognition - to remember the moment and the people on stage and in the audience that helped them get there, on a similar stage.
Kara pointed out that one result of the Pandemic curtailments of typical Senior activities was a “focus on deepening cherished GDS relationships.” She characterized it as learning to “prioritize people.”
Kara’s “advice” to the class encouraged them to be good communicators with each other, to remain connected to what has been comfortable but open to what is less so. She reminded the group that how you respond to the challenges that you will face is key. She advised, “Shoulders down, head held high, step forward, get up quickly, and show up strong.”
In her final words to the class, she reminded them again to pause and take it all in. Finally, she referenced part of a poem that her third-grade daughter, Audrey, composed at the beginning of the Pandemic. It reminds us of the value of prioritizing people.
Joy feels like fun
Joy feels like love
Joy dreams of groups of people
In its 51st year, Greensboro Day School provides the most dynamic, comprehensive academic environment in the Triad, educating students age 2 through grade 12. The mission of Greensboro Day School is to develop the intellectual, ethical, and interpersonal foundations students need to be constructive contributors to the world.
