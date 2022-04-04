Guilford Elementary School receives complete Learn-To-Ride Program
Every kindergartner will have the opportunity to learn to ride a bike in PE Class
Greensboro, NC—4/4/2022 – Guilford Elementary School received a complete Learn-To-Ride Program, including Strider® Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets, and curriculum from All Kids Bike®.
This program will help approximates 575 kindergarten students learn to ride over the next five years.
The Strider Bikes were delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at Guilford Elementary School and will be incorporated into their curriculum during the 2022-2023 school year.
All Kids Bike is a national movement on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. Launched in 2018, 550 schools in 50 states are running the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program.
This Kindergarten PE Program includes a proven, integrative curriculum, staff training and certification, the revolutionary, child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, and helmets. The fleet of dual propulsion Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes start as balance bikes and convert to pedal bikes. All Kids Bike also offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years.
Guilford Elementary School is eager to begin the program this year. PE Teacher, Maureen Horan, who applied for the program wrote: “Granting our kindergarten students with the ability to access a bike and safely learn how to ride, would bring tremendous opportunities to their overall health and well-being. They will discover a new and exciting physical activity that can bring them utter joy, regardless of their financial status. Every child deserves to experience riding a bike and I hope you can help make it happen for our kindergarten students.”
To learn more about All Kids Bike, visit www.allkidsbike.org.
###
About Strider® Education Foundation and All Kids Bike
All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life.
