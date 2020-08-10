Reader Meet Writer: Sarah M. Broom
Thursday, August 13 | 7:00 pm
Reader Meet Writer is a virtual event series hosted and produced by SIBA, the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance. This event will feature author Sarah M. Broom and her 2019 National Book Award-winning memoir The Yellow House. Free to attend but registration is required. Info@bookmarksnc.org.
Bookstore Romance Day with Bookmarks
Saturday, August 15 | All Day
634 W. Fourth Street #110, Winston-Salem, NC
Bookstore Romance Day is a day designed to give independent bookstores an opportunity to celebrate romance fiction -- its books, readers, and writers -- and to strengthen the relationships between bookstores and the romance community. Join us to celebrate with book suggestions, activities, and an author event in the evening. Events to be held in store and online featuring:
2 p.m. - Avon Books Spotlight Panel
In celebration of Bookstore Romance Day, Avon Books presents a very special event with Meg Cabot, 2020 Bookstore Romance Day Ambassador, Alexis Daria, and Talia Hibbert in conversation with Maureen Lenker of Entertainment Weekly. Cabot is the author of No Offense, Daris is the author of You Had Me at Hola; and Hilbert is the author of Take a Hint, Dani Brown. For complete information, visit:
https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/bookstore-romance-day-avon-books-spotlight-panel
6:30 p.m. - Romance Book Club
Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner tells the story of Hollywood powerhouse Jo is photographed making her assistant Emma laugh on the red carpet, and just like that, the tabloids declare them a couple. Paparazzi are following them, coworkers are treating them differently, and a “source” is feeding information to the media. As the two women begin to spend more time together,they realize the rumor might not be so off base after all...but is acting on the spark between them worth fanning the gossip flames? To sign up, e-mail beth@bookmarksnc.org; complete information: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/event/romance-book-club-2.
LGBTQ Book Club-Virtual Meeting
Sunday, August 16 | 4:00 pm
Join us to discuss This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar. All are welcome. Email info@bookmarksnc.org to register.
8 for 8 Parapalooza!
Thursday, August 20 | 7:00 pm
Hear from eight authors with new books recently released or coming soon. Bookmarks’ Parapalooza! Events feature authors reading one carefully chosen paragraph from their newest book. Attendees get to hear a sample from each book and ask questions of each author. Authors include: Susan Abulhawa, Ashley Blooms, Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, Randall Kenan, Charlie Lovett, and Shruti Swamy. Moderated by Bookmarks staff. This event is free to attend virtually but requires registration. Email info@bookmarksnc.org.
Bookmarks Book Club-Virtual Meeting
Tuesday, August 25 | 6:30 pm
Join us to discuss Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Email jamie@bookmarksnc.org.
Bookmarks Presents Jill McCorkle
Thursday, August 27 | 7:00 pm
Our July Signed First Editions Club pick is Hieroglyphics, the new novel by North Carolina author Jill McCorkle. We will be discussing the book with Jill virtually on zoom. This is a pay-what-you-can event. For details, visit bookmarksnc.org/calendar.
Well-Read Black Girl Book Club -Virtual Meeting
Friday, August 28 | 6:00 pm
Bookmarks is proud to host the Winston-Salem chapter of the Well-Read Black Girl Book Club. Discussions will always be hosted by women of color, but people of all colors and gender identities who would like to reflect on the reading and writing of women of color are welcome. This month we will be discussing The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett. Information at bookmarksnc.org/wrbg.
Independent Bookstore Day
Saturday, August 29 | All Day
Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country, usually on the last Saturday of April. Due to COVID-19 this year, the celebration has been rescheduled to August. This will be a day long celebration at Bookmarks. Join us for activities, trivia, and giveaways. Presented with support from Marley Drug
Book Trivia
Monday, August 31 | 7:00 pm
Join us for our monthly book trivia with Caleb - virtually! Email caleb@bookmarksnc.org to register.
