Elon will celebrate 2021 graduates through multiple in-person ceremonies with a limited number of guests, and will invite the Class of 2020 back to campus this fall for a variety of celebratory events.
MARCH 26, 2021 — Elon University has announced plans to hold in-person 2021 Commencement ceremonies this May and for Class of 2020 graduation celebrations in September.
The university will host these joyous occasions on campus, celebrating our graduates while also protecting the health of all in attendance and complying with local and state guidelines.
Commencement 2021
Undergraduate Commencement will be held in multiple ceremonies on Friday, May 21.
Graduate Commencement ceremonies will be held in multiple ceremonies on Tuesday, May 18.
All graduates will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas from President Connie Ledoux Book.
In light of COVID-19 health regulations, seniors will be allotted two guest tickets, allowing the university to comply with state and local limits on crowd sizes. Elon will also provide remote viewing options for all ceremonies, so family members and friends can participate on or off campus through an online broadcast at www.elon.edu/live. Caps and gowns will be distributed starting the week of April 19.
Wearing masks and practicing physical distancing will be required at all Commencement Week events. There will be no exceptions to the mask policy, including in outdoor venues. Students who have not received vaccines by that time will be required to continue weekly testing, and all guests will be strongly encouraged to be tested before coming to campus.
Undergraduate Commencement
Graduates and their guests will be assigned to attend one of the smaller ceremonies scheduled throughout the day Friday, May 21. Final decisions about the day’s schedule, the groups of graduates assigned to each ceremony, tickets and more will be announced no later than April 16. The university is currently studying the feasibility of holding the ceremonies in Schar Center, which would protect attendants from severe weather and heat and allow for assigned, physically distanced seating in Elon’s largest venue, which will be fogged between ceremonies.
Graduate Commencement schedule
Elon will celebrate the Master of Business Administration, Accounting, Business Analytics and Management; Master of Arts in Higher Education; and the Interactive Media Master’s Program ceremonies on Tuesday, May 18 in Alumni Gym. Graduate students will learn about guest tickets for family and friends and virtual broadcasts from their program directors. Ceremonies will be held as follows:
MHE Commencement: Tuesday, May 18 at 1 p.m. in Alumni Gym
Interactive Media Commencement: Tuesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. in Alumni Gym
MBA, MSA, MSBA and MScM Commencement: Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. in Alumni Gym
Other Senior Week activities
In consultation with the senior class officers and others on campus, Elon is also planning modified commemorations and activities for Senior Week. Final details will be announced by April 16.
Senior College Coffee, Wednesday, May 19, various campus outdoor locations
Evening Senior Celebration, Wednesday, May 19, outdoor location TBA
Baccalaureate, Thursday, May 20, at 3 p.m. in Alumni Gym (ticketed and streamed)
Donning of the Kente, Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m. in Alumni Gym (ticketed and streamed)
Making plans, but staying flexible
The arrangements detailed in this message reflect our best thinking with the information we currently have available. Plans could change, depending on health conditions and public regulations.
Class of 2020 graduation celebrations
Elon University remains committed to 2020 graduates and to gathering in-person to celebrate members of the Class of 2020, which was honored in virtual Conferral ceremonies last May.
Based on input from 2020 graduates, Elon will schedule events for Labor Day Weekend, September 4-5, 2021. This weekend will accommodate graduates’ requests for time to schedule a trip back to campus and enjoy the Elon environment on a three-day weekend.
Events being planned include informal gatherings on Saturday, Sept. 4, in conjunction with a Phoenix football game at Rhodes Stadium and an outdoor evening gathering. Sunday’s events are tentatively planned to include a brunch followed by formal Commencement exercises, including caps and gowns, at 1:00 p.m. in Schar Center for graduates and at least two guests. The ceremony will be streamed online live for those who cannot be in attendance, and both those in attendance and those unable to attend will have an opportunity to be recognized and receive their saplings. Updated health guidelines will be followed at all events.
Elon will work closely with class officers to finalize the event schedule and plan a celebration that pays tribute to this historic class and gives graduates the opportunity to engage with their classmates in ways that were not available in May 2020. Further details will be announced by May 31.
