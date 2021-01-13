Greensboro, N.C. (Jan. 13, 2021) — UNC Greensboro’s International Programs Center is proud to announce that eight UNCG students were among the more than 900 American undergraduate students selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship to study abroad through the end of 2021. An additional five UNCG students were listed as alternates and will receive the award if there are recipients who decline.

The Congressionally-funded Gilman Program broadens the U.S. student population studying and interning abroad by providing scholarships to outstanding undergraduate Pell Grant recipients. Since the program’s establishment in 2001, over 1,300 U.S. institutions have sent more than 31,000 Gilman Scholars to 151 countries around the globe.

Former Gilman Scholar De’Ron Robertson ’19 studied abroad in Tokyo as part of the Mindfulness for Artists in Japan faculty-led program in summer of 2019.

UNCG has a strong history of Gilman awardees, with 151 recipients receiving over $500,000 in scholarship funds to put toward study abroad programs since the fall of 2012.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, some programs have been temporarily suspended. However, students have the flexibility to shift their program term and dates and still retain their scholarship.

The Gilman awards are made in two cycles. Cycle 1 is for spring and summer programs. Cycle 2 is for summer, fall, and academic year programs. Below are the recently announced Cycle 1 recipients.

Gilman Cycle 1 Recipients

Spring 2021

Alexis Baldwin, Uruguay

Hannah Ortiz, South Korea

Jenea Holbert, Germany

Jessica Nnanna, South Korea

Summer 2021

Alexis Durah, Costa Rica

Colby Shelton, Italy

Jay Mayfield-Loomis, Peru

Taylor Urban, United Kingdom

Gilman Cycle 1 Alternates

Spring 2021

Mckenzie Campbell, Sweden

Sierra Dixon, United Kingdom

Summer 2021

Skylar Blackman, United Kingdom

Maris Jones, Italy

Fall 2021

Nicole Rowe, Sweden

For a full list of Gilman recipients, visit gilmanscholarship.org.

