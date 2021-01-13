Greensboro, N.C. (Jan. 13, 2021) — UNC Greensboro’s International Programs Center is proud to announce that eight UNCG students were among the more than 900 American undergraduate students selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship to study abroad through the end of 2021. An additional five UNCG students were listed as alternates and will receive the award if there are recipients who decline.
The Congressionally-funded Gilman Program broadens the U.S. student population studying and interning abroad by providing scholarships to outstanding undergraduate Pell Grant recipients. Since the program’s establishment in 2001, over 1,300 U.S. institutions have sent more than 31,000 Gilman Scholars to 151 countries around the globe.
UNCG has a strong history of Gilman awardees, with 151 recipients receiving over $500,000 in scholarship funds to put toward study abroad programs since the fall of 2012.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, some programs have been temporarily suspended. However, students have the flexibility to shift their program term and dates and still retain their scholarship.
The Gilman awards are made in two cycles. Cycle 1 is for spring and summer programs. Cycle 2 is for summer, fall, and academic year programs. Below are the recently announced Cycle 1 recipients.
Gilman Cycle 1 Recipients
Spring 2021
Alexis Baldwin, Uruguay
Hannah Ortiz, South Korea
Jenea Holbert, Germany
Jessica Nnanna, South Korea
Summer 2021
Alexis Durah, Costa Rica
Colby Shelton, Italy
Jay Mayfield-Loomis, Peru
Taylor Urban, United Kingdom
Gilman Cycle 1 Alternates
Spring 2021
Mckenzie Campbell, Sweden
Sierra Dixon, United Kingdom
Summer 2021
Skylar Blackman, United Kingdom
Maris Jones, Italy
Fall 2021
Nicole Rowe, Sweden
For a full list of Gilman recipients, visit gilmanscholarship.org.
