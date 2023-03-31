Eight HPU Students Named Fulbright Semifinalists
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 31, 2023 – Eight extraordinary High Point University students have been selected as semifinalists for the Fulbright United States Student Program, which is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.
All seniors, the students have applied to study in Hungary, Taiwan, Argentina, Mexico, Finland, Czech Republic and Peru. The students are as follows:
Reyna Alston, music major
Miranda Keith, biology and English majors
Aidan Lancaster, international relations, political science and Spanish majors
Sarah Malone, international relations and Spanish majors
Jordan Morrison, biology and education majors
Eric Quarato, business administration major
Kaitlyn Stallings, biology and Spanish majors
Mackenzie Wiles, Spanish and exercise science majors
“It means the world to have made it this far in the application process for an ETA Fulbright scholarship,” says Lancaster, from Attleboro, Massachusetts. “The sheer effort required to submit a cohesive application was trying enough to make the semifinalist notification extremely rewarding. Being able to work with students across the globe in another language is the perfect combination of opportunities for me. The HPU faculty have been steadfastly supportive and helpful throughout my journey as well. I couldn't have made it this far without them.”
The students underwent an intensive application process, written portion and professional interviews with their selected country’s panel.
“The application, requirements and location of the English Teaching Assistantship Award in Taiwan were a compellingly perfect fit for my passions and education,” said Keith. “I immediately started to view the opportunity to challenge and develop myself while allowing me to travel, continue to learn Mandarin, and share my love for English, reading and writing.”
Established in 1964, the U.S. Fulbright Student Program is made possible by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs. This exchange program offers students fully funded opportunities to pursue graduate degrees, teaching assistantships, or research projects abroad in one of 140 countries around the world.
“Our eight Fulbright semifinalists represent the many strengths of HPU’s students and academic programs,” said James Cotton, director of national fellowships and awards, and assistant professor of English. “These exceptional students worked with the Office of Fellowships and Awards throughout the summer to produce strong applications by the September campus deadline. As their success shows, HPU's graduates are well-prepared to fulfill the Fulbright scholarship's mission of cultural exchange between nations."
Finalists will be announced between now and May.
