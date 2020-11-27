GREENSBORO, NC (November 18, 2020) – The Downtown Greenway is excited to announce that artist Darlene McClinton and her Creative Minds Team have begun work on the mural at the Morehead Park Trailhead Parking area at 475 Spring Garden Street.
The new work called Bridging the Gap will include the seven bridge support structures that surround Spring Garden Street and the Morehead Park Trailhead Parking area. The design is an abstract motif that captures the “action” of Downtown Greensboro. It celebrates the community in a vivid, fun, whimsical, and engaging manner. The design is culturally diverse and depicts various elements of artistic movements to create an aesthetic experience that engages Sight, Sound, and Emotions.
Darlene notes, “I envision that this installation will awaken the area with dancing warm and cool hues, swirling in endless motion. The captivating geometric shapes and modern characteristics combined with bold and vivid hues that appear to almost jump off the walls will add to the visual experience of Greensboro residents, connecting all generations to engage with the art and each other.”
The Creative Minds Team includes Darlene McClinton, Artist and CEO of the Artist Bloc; Jennifer Meanley, Associate Professor UNCG; Marsh Neeley, Artist; Neidy Perdomo, Graphic Designer; James Raleigh, Artist, Victorious Visions; and Joe Rotundi, Executive Director The Forge.
This work is being sponsored by Rental Works and The Forge.
This work replaces the piece ColorHaus that was created by Miami-based artist collective, Primary Flight in 2012. Bridge repair work was required earlier this year that destroyed the work.
Darlene and her team will be working this week from 4:00-8:00 pm each day and from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM on Saturday.
Downtown Greenway Project Manager, Dabney Sanders says, “We are especially excited to have Darlene and her team of local artists create such a wonderful piece that honors the intent of the beloved ColorHaus piece with its own unique interpretation. Darlene comments “My works are designed to educate, remind and influence the viewers to understand the past, present and the future.”
