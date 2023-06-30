Downtown Greensboro’s Place for Play Chooses a Familiar Face as its New CEO
Greensboro, NC (June, 30, 2023) – Former Advancement & Community Director, Joe Rieke, is taking a seat in the big red chair as the new chief executive officer for the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum (MBCM).
Joe, a five-year veteran at the Museum, helped steer the Museum through the COVID crisis, supported the Museum through the Building for Tomorrow capital campaign, and has overseen all the Museum’s fundraising and marketing activities over the past three years. He will soon complete his master’s in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Bryan School of Business and Economics.
“The Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum has such an amazing impact on this community,” Rieke said. “I love how it is a crossroads for so many children from around Greensboro and beyond, and has been a bastion of joy, learning, and fun for generations of families.”
The MBCM executive committee conducted an extensive search process receiving interest in the CEO position from all over the country. After several rounds of interviews, the board of directors voted to offer Rieke the top job.
“Joe has the knowledge, skills and community connections to expand the Museum’s reach and impact to even more families,” said MBCM Board Chair Robert Johnson.
Joe succeeds former Chief Executive Officer Marian King, who led the museum for 12 years. Acknowledging Ms. King, Rieke had this to say, “Outgoing CEO, Ms. Marian King, has been an amazing mentor, friend, and director and I am honored to have been chosen as her successor!”
Under King’s leadership, MBCM conducted two highly successful capital campaigns, increased its exhibit space, grew its community presence, and strengthened its ties to partners in business, government, and families.
With 2015-2018 Reaching Greater Heights capital campaign, King grew the Museum’s footprint to include the outdoor Play Plaza featuring two Neptune XXL Climbers and introduced two new exhibits: Water Wonders and The Growing Place. With the support of generous donors who gave to the ongoing Building for Tomorrow capital campaign, King set in motion major Museum upgrades ensuring the 1999 facility would be safe and efficient with new HVAC, security, flooring, and renovated event rooms and bathrooms. The
renovations also include refreshes to multiple exhibits – look for announcements on those soon!
“I am so proud of the growth of the Museum over the past decades, and I am grateful for the way the community has embraced this special place and for the friends I have made along the way,” King said. “MBCM remains the downtown destination for children and families, and I know Joe will grow its impact even further.”
About the Museum
MBCM, located in the cultural district of downtown Greensboro, is a 37,000-square-foot facility, with more than 20 permanent exhibitions devoted to experimental learning. Children learn from hands-on activities that contribute to their growth, play, creation, and exploration. The Museum is based on an “Our Town” theme, with a market, doctor’s office, theater, and pizza parlor located on “Main Street,” where children experience real-life activities, jobs, tasks, and travel. After its initial opening, MBCM expanded its offerings to include outdoor exploration and STEM activitiesLearn more at www.mbcmuseum.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.