HIGH POINT — The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum Board of Directors is excited to announce a major addition to the museum - a themed double-decker carousel! This two-story carousel carries 76 children and adults at a time. Families will ride together and choose among chariots, fantasy horses and other whimsical wildlife including dolphins, alligators and seahorses.
The carousel stands 40 feet tall with an Americana theme and a finial crowning at the top. The additional $1,200,000 investment at the museum will have the functionality to operate independently for unique rentals and events. All of the carousel pieces will be hand crafted with each figure taking nearly 100 hours to create into full and colorful animals to ride. The carousel animals will all have movement, and the carousel has music that carries through the entire park and sparkling lights. The carousel will be one of the first exhibits guests see as they enter the children’s museum grounds.
Chance Rides Inc., which has been in operation since 1961 is in Wichita, Kansas. This is the same vendor that High Point University and the City of High Point collaborated with to construct the new train at City Lake Park in 2017.
The Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum will open this fall with more than 75,000 square feet of activity space. The museum will offer two floors packed with hands-on exhibits for kids of all ages including a kid-sized town called “Kids Point,” Mars Academy, where children will prepare for an expedition to the red planet, the city’s first STEAM Lab with LEGO (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) a cinema, Fit Lab and more!
Construction is underway now at 200 Montlieu Avenue in downtown High Point. For more information and to sign up for a mailing list, visit www.QubeinChildrensMuseum.org and follow the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum on Facebook.
