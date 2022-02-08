HIGH POINT, N.C. (Feb. 7, 2021) – The High Point Museum has opened “Domestic Art," an exhibition of quilts from the collection of the High Point Museum now showing through Sept. 3, 2022.
The exhibit features five hanging quilts made or used in High Point, including a signature quilt signed by well-known High Pointers in the 1890s and a quilt made in 1855. Tools used by famed quilter and High Pointer Gwen Magee will also be displayed with images of her quilts from the Mississippi Museum of Art.
Over the past few centuries, quilting provided a way for ordinary American women to practice, demonstrate and exhibit their sewing skills while still producing a useful object. Making a quilt was an acceptable activity for women who had leisure time, and for women who did not, it produced an important item for the home.
Their work could be prized as a beautiful keepsake, but it was intended to be a functional item rather than a work of art. By treasuring old quilts, we celebrate the industriousness and inventiveness of the women who spent hours of their valuable time at home making them.
"The museum has a number of significant quilts connected to High Point in its collection," said High Point Museum Director Edith Brady. "This is a great opportunity for visitors to explore interesting patterns and designs and to view objects that were not only practical for past High Pointers but also artistically beautiful."
Some of the more delicate quilts will be exchanged halfway through the exhibition to avoid overexposure. The museum will announce when new quilts are on display.
Programs have been planned in conjunction with this exhibition, and more information will be announced shortly.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.