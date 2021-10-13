District Takes Swift Action After Receiving Complaints from Parents
Pre-packaged sandwich from vendor removed from all school cafeterias
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) has pulled a vendor's prepackaged sandwiches from all school cafeterias after receiving two complaints Friday from parents at Northern High School regarding spoiled meat.
The sandwiches are not a regular item on the GCS school cafeteria menu. The items were shipped as substitutes when the company was unable to fulfill the district's order. The district will no longer accept the sandwiches as a substitute item and has filed a formal complaint with the company. Tasty Brands has provided meal products for GCS students for over 14 years. This is the first time the district has experienced problems with the company's products.
GCS has determined that school personnel were not at fault. The sandwiches were served in keeping with the Tasty Brands directions as well as state health protocols and temperature requirements. Other food items served as part of the "grab and go" meal, which included fruit, vegetables and milk, met the district's quality standards.
District officials spoke to the two parents Friday and concluded their investigation over the weekend. A message about the incident and the district's actions was sent to parents Sunday. About 38,000 of GCS 69,000 students eat district-provided school lunches daily.
"Our hard-working school cafeteria staff take great pride in serving our students so to receive a poor-quality product from a trusted supplier is really disappointing and frustrating," said Nicole Portee, senior executive director of operations. "However, we're thankful that two parents alerted us to the concern so we could move quickly to take care of the problem and prevent it from happening again."
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.