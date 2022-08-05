District Releases 2022 Open House Schedule
- Traditional Schools Will Welcome Parents and Students on August 22, 23, and 24—
Greensboro, N.C. – Educators are excited to see our more than 68,000 students entering our schools and classrooms ready to begin the new school year, many for the very first time. Shortly before students return to class on August 29, parents and families will have the opportunity to meet their child’s teacher and learn more about the new year when they attend their school’s open house.
The schedule is as follows:
· Monday, August 22 – High school open houses
· Tuesday, August 23 – Middle school open houses
· Wednesday, August 24 – Elementary school open houses
Schools on non-traditional calendars that span multiple grade levels or serve special needs students may not follow this schedule. Parents should check with the individual schools for open house dates and times in those cases.
The first day of school for those on the traditional calendar is Monday, August 29.
Because student safety is a high priority, GCS continues our ongoing work on making security enhancements. Students in some schools will notice a few changes on the first day. Students attending the district’s comprehensive high schools will enter their school through touchless security scanners. Other safety enhancements will be added throughout the 2022-2023 school year.
