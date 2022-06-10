District 2 City Council Candidate, Cecile Crawford, Holds Community Dinner in the Park
Affordable housing advocate Cecile “CC” Crawford for City Council District 2 hosts a community Dinner in the Park at Woodmere Park to listen to neighbors’ concerns.
Greensboro, NC — Affordable housing advocate, mother, and community leader, Cecile Crawford is holding a meet and greet to listen to her neighbors’ concerns and hopes for their neighborhoods and city. Former Greensboro City Council District 2 candidate, Portia Shipman, will publicly endorse Cecile Crawford and is featured as a special guest speaker.
The event will be public and welcomes residents of District 2, supporters of Cecile’s campaign dedicated to “Putting People First,” and press.
Cecile grew up in the Douglas Park area in Greensboro and has experienced the struggle of finding safe, affordable housing in the city. As representative on the Greensboro City Council, Cecile will be running on a platform dedicated to putting the issues of the city’s most vulnerable first: creating living wages, affordable housing, and safer and cleaner communities. She is dedicated to making sure that all members of the community are included in the city’s decisions.
“I am running for city council to address the root causes of violent crime: poverty, trauma, and lack of opportunity. Housing is a human right, and housing prices are out of control. I want to create an eviction defense fund, invest in permanently affordable housing for renters and low-income homeowners. So that we can afford housing, we need to connect people with employment that covers all expenses, including those returning from prison.” said Cecile Crawford, Greensboro City Council Candidate for District 2. “We need to invest in programs that send trained experts to defuse potentially violent situations. The police must treat all of us like human beings and be held accountable when they do not. We need to make sure that qualified mental health professionals and peer-responders, trained in de-escalation, are responding to mental health crises, and connecting them to necessary wraparound care”
What: Cecile “CC” Crawford Community Dinner in the Park for Greensboro City Council Race District 2.
When:6:30PM ET Friday June 17th, 2022
Where:Woodmere Park at 2100 Autumn Drive, Greensboro NC 27405
###
Cecile Crawford for Greensboro City Council District 2. A campaign for livable wages, secure housing, safe neighborhoods, and leadership that puts people first. [CCforNC] [Cecile Crawford For Greensboro City Council]
