DINOSAUR WALK-THRU ADVENTURE ROARS BACK INTO CHARLOTTE
Ballantyne’s Backyard to host more than 50+ life-like dinosaurs
Charlotte, NC -- The Dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction and set to invade Charlotte again, November 18th – November 27th with The Jurassic Encounter. The walk-thru dinosaur encounter is returning to the Queen City after its inaugural run! Join us in Paradise Ranch for a dinosaur encounter at Ballantyne’s Backyard. An epic dinosaur attraction for the whole family! Get up-close and personal. Feel the Roar!
The exhibit, with more than 50+ animatronic and static dinosaurs, runs for ten days only. Opening day, Nov. 18, opens from 2pm to 6pm and the remaining days through, Nov. 27, from 10am – 6pm. The exhibit will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thurs., Nov. 24. It’s a perfect outing for ALL Dino Enthusiasts!
The Jurassic Encounter will transform the park into a walk-through adventure with more than 50+ static and moving, life-like dinosaurs that both entertain and educate. Families will enjoy digging for dinosaur bones, shopping at the Dino Village, food, free photo opportunities, Free Bouncy House and Games with entry and so much more.
The pace of the Jurassic Encounter is up to each guest. The walk-thru experience allows guests to walk amongst the dinosaurs at a leisurely pace, but can be as little as an hour or more. There’s plenty of Free parking and pets are welcome.
Everyone 3 years and older need a ticket - prices are per person, starting at $19 per person, with options to purchase add-on souvenir prize packs for the kiddos. Kids 2 and Under are Free. Discounts are available through several online outlets.
The event address is 11611 N. Community House Road, Charlotte, NC 28277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.