Designing for Dining: Southern Food in Southern Spaces the focus of 2022 MESDA Design Seminar
Speakers include Dr. Jessica B. Harris whose book High on the Hog now a major Netflix Documentary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (April 20, 2022) – Old Salem Museums & Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) will welcome four legendary designers and historians to the Museum May 6-7 to explore both the history of southern food and current trends in southern design. Reconvening for the first time since 2019, the nonprofit will welcome Atlanta architect D. Stanley Dixon (D. Stanley Dixon Architect Inc), Andrew Martin Interior Designer of the Year Thomas Jayne (Jayne Design Studio), and James Beard Award Winner Jessica Harris (Queens College/C.U.N.Y.). The program will be moderated by J. Thomas Savage (Colonial Williamsburg Foundation).
Since 2015 the MESDA Design Seminar has brought well-known architects, interior designers, and others in the design field convene to discuss trends in southern landscapes and homes. “After a two-year hiatus we’re all very excited to bring this popular event back to the historic district,” says Frank Vagnone, President and CEO of Old Salem and MESDA.
Tickets to the in-person program are still available through Friday April 29th. Tickets include access to a program on May 7th including lectures, a southern luncheon, and special time in the MESDA galleries. Virtual tickets are available for those who cannot join in person. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and complete program information can be found at MESDA.org/design.
About Old Salem Museums & Gardens
Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a unique living history site that shares the rich, authentic, and diverse cultural history of the early South—with special emphasis on the Moravians in North Carolina, enslaved and free people of African descent, and indigenous peoples of the Southern Woodlands—through the preservation and interpretation of material culture, architecture, and cultural landscapes. Its museums— the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—are quickly becoming nationally known for innovative and novel interpretive models and programs. oldsalem.org
About the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts at Old Salem Museums & Gardens The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA) is the preeminent center for the research of decorative arts and material culture of the early South. Part of Old Salem Museums & Gardens, MESDA is home to the finest collection of southern decorative arts and related research materials in the country. The museum is internationally recognized for its contributions to the study and understanding of the history, decorative arts, and material culture of the American South. mesda.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.