Board Chair Testifies Before President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice
Greensboro, N.C. – Deena Hayes, chairperson of the Guilford County Board of Education and a longtime community organizer, anti-racism trainer and leader, testified at 2 p.m. today to the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.
The Commission was established in January by President Trump to “better the profession of law enforcement” by hearing from civil rights organizations, civic leaders, defense bar associations, victim’s rights organizations and other community voices outside of law enforcement.”
Hayes is the co-founder and operational manager of the Racial Equity Institute, a minority-owned business that helps organizations address implicit bias and structural racism. The institute uses a “groundwater approach” to describe structural racism and inequity.
Hayes described the approach in her written testimony, which reads in part: “We use a “fish in the lake” analogy to illustrate our tendency to ascribe racially disparate outcomes to individual behaviors and decisions (a sick fish). If we locate the bad outcomes in the fish (the fish’s deficiencies, decisions, behaviors, culture), our remedy is going to be to try to “fix” the fish. We are a nation of “fish fixers.”
“Yet when we observe that all our institutional “lakes” are filled with fish (who look a lot the same) floating belly up, might it be time to examine the water? What would it mean to shift our attention from the deficiencies of individuals to the deficiencies of the systems and institutions they come into contact with? What would it mean to do a lake analysis?”
You can find her full written testimony here.
Hayes is the first female and first women of color to lead the Guilford County Board of Education. She has served on the school board since 2002. In addition to leading the Guilford County Board of Education, Hayes is chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.
In 2019, she received the Benjamin Elijah Mays Lifetime Achievement Award from the National School Boards Association’s Council of the Urban Boards of Education (CUBE) in recognition of her fearless and tireless advocacy on behalf of racial and social justice in public schools.
Hayes’ nearly two decades of public service to Guilford County schoolchildren encompass various leadership roles dedicated to improving racial equity and eradicating the gaps in access that result in poorer outcomes for children and young people of color in public schools, healthcare, juvenile justice, employment and society.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
