Choosing a university is an important decision to make, as you’ll be spending a significant portion of your life learning at this institution. Most people already have their heart set on a particular university, but the truth is that they shouldn’t allow their emotions to cloud their judgment, especially since choosing the wrong university could lead to a miserable experience for several years, along with having an adverse impact on your future. The following are some of the red flags that indicate that a university might not be the one for you.
Limited Course Selection
A limited course selection translates to a limited versatility. There are many students who still aren’t sure of the career path they plan to take and they often change courses during university life. A college with limited course selection may be marketed as a specialization toward a certain field, but students who aren’t completely sure about their course selection are better off with universities that offer courses in other fields.
When There’s a Mismatch In Political Views
Political views should also be a major concern for a student. It’s not uncommon for university students to become ostracized for their political views. You should choose a university whose political alignment coincides with yours. There are many sources that list conservative colleges and liberal colleges. Not only will the right university help you gain a deeper understanding of your political views, but it will also serve as a potent platform to help you further your beliefs.
Overpriced Tuition
You have to determine whether you’re aiming for a university for its prestige or for its quality of education. You have to remember that not all universities provide the same quality of education. What should matter more to you more is whether a university is the best in its specialized field and whether it can provide you with the best work opportunities. Rankings shouldn’t be your primary basis of measuring the quality of education that a university provides as these merely measure the quality of studies that a university is able to conduct. The prestige of a university does not always equate to a quality education.
Geographical Restrictions
Even when you’re able to afford the tuition fee of a university, you also have to consider other expenses. These expenses are likely to increase the farther you are from home. Some examples of these expenses are rent, transportation costs of traveling to the state your school is in, and miscellaneous expenses you would not incur if you've enrolled in a nearby university. The higher the travel expenses, the less likely you’re going to be able to go home during school breaks and holidays.
If the University Is Located In a Dangerous Neighborhood
While most universities are secure, students also need to factor in the surrounding community. Dangerous neighbors are not only a direct threat to your safety off-campus, but they also serve as an indication of the kind of students they have on-campus. Most people are going to want to study someplace near their home, and it’s likely that the same people who live in the dangerous neighborhoods are the same people who are likely to be your schoolmates. Crime rate is the most telling indicator of neighborhood safety.
Being Forced to Enroll In a University You Don’t Want to Attend
One of the biggest red flags to look out for is when your parents are forcing you to study at a particular university. While this can’t always be avoided, you should speak up when you don’t really want to study in the university your parents plan to send you to. You need to talk things out with your parents because the pursuit of education is a mutual undertaking. This could also become a strain on your relationship if you aren’t able to resolve it.
Choosing the right university is not as important as avoiding the wrong university. It’s possible to enjoy university life even when you don’t land in the university you want. The same cannot be said for when you choose the wrong university. There are many other red flags to look out for, but these are the most common deal breakers that are going to have the biggest impact on your university life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.