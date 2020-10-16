GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 16, 2020) – The application period is now open for the 2021 Greensboro Police Citizens’ Academy (GPCA) which will be held from early February through early May of next year.
The GPCA will consist of classroom discussions and hands-on demonstrations. Participants will have the option to enter the cohort as an in-person (socially distanced) or as a remote learner where virtual options will be provided. The program of instruction is designed to be interactive and requires active weekly attendance and participation (either online or in-person).
The GPCA program is designed to enhance communication between residents and police, which will create long-term partnerships that solve problems, reduce crime, and improve quality of life. Please visit https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/community-engagement/greensboro-police-citizens-academy to apply online or download the application. The deadline to apply is November 28 at 5pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.