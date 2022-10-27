Deadline for PSLF and Target Debt Relief is Near
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (October 27, 2022) – Now is the time to apply for student loan forgiveness as two important deadlines approach. The deadline for borrowers to apply for the limited Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Waiver is October 31, 2022, and borrowers are advised to apply for Target Debt Relief before November 15, 2022.
Financial Pathways of the Piedmont (FPP) advises those who are eligible to apply for the limited PSLF waiver and for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief.
PSLF is a program for people who work in the public service sector. The limited PSLF Waiver allows borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would not otherwise qualify for PSLF. This opportunity ends on October 31, 2022. Borrowers should contact their loan servicers to see if they qualify or visit StudentAid.gov and look under PSLF for more information.
On August 24, 2022, the Biden Administration announced a three-part plan offering student debt relief. This plan offers targeted debt relief as part of an effort to make the student loan system more manageable. The U.S. Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible if their individual income is less than $125,000 or $250,000 for married couples. Those eligible are advised to apply before November 15, 2022.
The application for Federal Student Loan Debt Relief is open, but debt discharge is currently paused. “As a result of a court order, we are temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. We encourage you to apply if you are eligible. We will continue to review applications. We will quickly process discharges when we are able to do so and you will not need to reapply,” says the U.S. Department of Education.
Financial Pathways of the Piedmont is available to help and answer any questions about the information provided above. FPP has several counselors certified in student loan counseling who are available for individual appointments.
About Financial Pathways of the Piedmont
Financial Pathways of the Piedmont (www.financialpaths.org) is a local nonprofit that helps individuals and families reach financial wellbeing. FPP provides ongoing case management and services for some of our community’s most vulnerable members and at-risk for financial exploitation including communities of color, those living in areas of concentrated poverty, aging and disabled individuals. Our services are provided without bias of income or age. While we are based in Winston-Salem, NC we serve clients in over 25 surrounding counties in North Carolina. FPP Services are broad but provide professional, personal, and comprehensive financial and housing counseling, coaching, and education to all members of the community. Services and programs include: Budgeting (education and counseling), Aging Populations Services (bill pay services, Senior Financial Care Program), Credit (education, counseling, credit report/score counseling, long-term follow-up), Debt (education, debt management plans, student loan debt counseling), financial education, fraud and identify theft, benefits checkup, small business counseling, financial management for disabled and vulnerable clients, and a comprehensive housing program (homebuyer education, homeownership counseling, home maintenance education, home loan modifications, reverse mortgages, foreclosure prevention, rental counseling, down payment assistance, (Community Partner Loan Pool).
For more information contact us at 336.896.1191 or info@financialpaths.org or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/financialpathwaysofthepiedmont) or LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/ financialpathwaysofthepiedmont/).
