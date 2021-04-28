HIGH POINT, N.C., April 27, 2021 – High Point University announces that Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team, will deliver Commencement addresses on May 7 and May 8.
High Point University is committed to honoring the Class of 2020 and 2021 graduates with safe, in-person Commencement Ceremonies on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. Details about each ceremony can be found here. The graduation ceremonies will be streamed live here.
Marshall has led an illustrious career and now serves as HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence, regularly visiting campus to mentor students and hosting students at the Mavericks headquarters for externships.
“Cynt Marshall is an incredible leader who has risen to the top of her career in multiple sectors,” said Dr. Nido Qubein, HPU president. “Her life is a testament to the fact that your present circumstances don’t determine where you’ll go, they merely determine where you start. We look forward to the extraordinary insight and experience she will share with the HPU family.”
About Cynt Marshall
Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall is CEO of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. When she was asked to lead the team in 2018, she became the first Black female CEO in the history of the NBA.
Her career is a true picture of success and significance. She began at AT&T in 1981 and held a variety of positions in network engineering, operations, external and legislative affairs. Always striving to build collaborative work environments, Marshall was tapped as the president of AT&T North Carolina before completing a 36-year career as a senior vice president for AT&T nationally.
She is a values-based leader who has received many awards and distinctions including being named by the Network Journal as one of the 25 Most Influential Women in Business. She’s been selected four times as one of the “50 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America” by Black Enterprise magazine and named to Ebony magazine’s “Power 100” list. For her efforts on behalf of the people of North Carolina, Marshall received the 2013 prestigious Leadership North Carolina Governor’s Award, which honors just one citizen each year for lifetime achievements.
In 2019, Marshall joined High Point University as Sports Executive in Residence. In her role, she regularly visits campus to mentor students. She has also welcomed HPU students to the Dallas Mavericks headquarters for a special externship program.
Marshall graduated from the University of California-Berkeley with degrees in Business Administration and Human Resources Management and holds four honorary doctorate degrees. She has chaired a variety of nonprofit boards and is currently on the board of Dallas CASA, Dallas Regional Chamber, Texas Women’s Foundation and a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC).
The fourth of six children, Marshall grew up in Richmond, California, and lives in the Dallas area. She and her husband, Kenneth Marshall, have four adult children (one of whom is an HPU alumnus).
