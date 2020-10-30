Hot 100 artist to host “VOTE BABY VOTE” bus tour and GOTV events
Charlotte, NC – As Election Day approaches, Charlotte-based artist Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk is partnering with the #NoCap2020 campaign to mobilize young voters across North Carolina. The initiative, VOTE BABY VOTE, will involve a statewide bus tour, social media program, and series of events during Early Voting and Election Day.
This fall, voters under 40 will be close to 40% of the state’s electorate—and the most racially diverse bloc. VOTE BABY VOTE’s statewide partner, #NoCap2020, seeks to activate these voters through a focus on racial justice issues. #NoCap2020 is centered on HBCUs, including NC Central University in Durham and NC A&T in Greensboro.
On Oct. 31, 1-4pm, VOTE BABY VOTE will kick off with a Party at the Polls event in Charlotte. The event will feature DaBaby’s mascot, Lil’ Buddy, as well as a food truck, live music, swag, and an opportunity to ride to the polls on the official VOTE BABY VOTE tour bus.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, the initiative will host The Poll Pull-Up, where DaBaby will arrive at polling locations throughout Charlotte, alongside radio and television host, Ally Lynn. Voters will receive swag and giveaways. Additionally, Charlotte voters will have access to free rides to the polls with Lyft, using promo code VOTEWITHDABABY.
“This isn’t my first time voting, but after seeing everything that’s happened across the world, in our communities—it is a necessity to get my people involved, especially in my hometown,” says DaBaby.
“To partner with DaBaby on this initiative is huge for Charlotte. If there were ever a moment when young Black folks needed to vote and get engaged, this is that moment. We need to have our voices heard, right now. With DaBaby's roots in our state, we have an opportunity to empower young people to action like never before,” said Jonah Vincent, Director of #NoCap2020.
“It’s imperative that we exercise our right to vote. Our culture, music and style influences this country in more ways than it chooses to acknowledge. Sadly, we are and have been grossly under-represented at the polls. We are not our ancestors—it’s time for us, right now, to show up and show out,” said Serenity of Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment.
___
ABOUT DABABY:
Hip hop’s newest phenom, DaBaby (South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records) has taken the music industry by storm. To date, the Charlotte, NC, rapper has amassed over 6.4 billion global streams since signing to Interscope Records. 2019 marked a banner year for the artist, who was propelled to mass recognition through his debut project Baby on Baby, which spent 55 weeks on Billboard’s Top 100; peaking at #7. The effort spawned the double-platinum GRAMMY-nominated single, “Suge.” His first official album, KIRK, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 before launching a duly-titled North American tour featuring Stunna 4 Vegas. The album included the smash hit “BOP” which has over 204 MM views on YouTube; making it DaBaby’s biggest video thus far and his third #1 on Urban Radio.
Securing the most Billboard Hot 100 entries in 2019 with 22 songs, DaBaby has been recognized heavily within the industry as well. Last year, he was included on Dreamville’s Grammy-nominated album, Revenge of the Dreamers III and performed at the inaugural JMBLYA Arkansas hip-hop festival. He scored the cover of Billboard’s October issue and was named as part of the 2019 XXL Freshman Class. DaBaby serves as CEO of his own label, Billion Dollar Baby Ent. With no signs of slowing down, DaBaby recently dropped his suspenseful short film for his new single, “Find My Way.”
